Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:56 Kamala Harris: "Biden correrà per rielezione nel 2024"

13:46 Caldo mette a rischio fertilità maschile, i consigli degli esperti

13:45 "Putin minaccia Finlandia e Svezia? Nato pronta a ogni eventualità"

13:31 Ricerca, Messa all'inaugurazione del nuovo Trd Smart Lab di Gsk

13:25 Mondiali nuoto 2022, Verani oro 25 km acque libere

13:16 In arrivo Abel, il robot che 'parla' ai pazienti con demenza

13:08 Covid, Bassetti: "Italia vicina a paralisi con 2-3 milioni positivi a casa"

13:01 Palinsesti Mediaset autunno 2022, la presentazione: le novità

12:58 G7, Putin: "Leader occidentali a torso nudo? Disgustosi"

12:51 Covid oggi Toscana, 5.068 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 30 giugno

12:37 Bollette luce e gas, ora il governo aiuta le famiglie a basso reddito

12:35 Lavoro, nasce il JobsLab Synergie

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Southeast Asia yacht sales surge

30 giugno 2022 | 11.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Boat Lagoon Yachting sells 85 yachts in region

 "Sales have surged, driven in large part by our base of loyal customers upgrading to bigger boats, and their referrals of friends who seek the service assurance of a long-standing local dealership." 

Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer, Boat Lagoon Yachting

BANGKOK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat Lagoon Yachting, one of Southeast Asia's largest yacht dealerships operating in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Maldives, today, announced that it has registered record sales of 85 luxury yachts during the last 24 months, with 42 of them being new yachts. 

Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer, Boat Lagoon Yachting, said, "We have represented Princess Yachts for 27 years across five countries, and this has been one of the strongest couple of years.

"Sales have surged, driven in large part by our base of loyal customers upgrading to bigger boats, and their referrals of friends who seek the service assurance of a long-standing local dealership. About half of these new yacht sales were to existing clients."

He said that as a result of this trend, during the last 24 months, the best-selling yachts have also become the larger ones, with 30 of the new yachts sold being 70 feet, and larger. 

"A number of years ago, Boat Lagoon Yachting sold the first 80-foot Princess Y75 yacht in the world – hull number one – and since then this segment has continued to be the most successful in the region for Boat Lagoon Yachting.  Among the yachts we have sold in this size segment are six units of the latest Princess Y85 series.  And, in this year alone, we have also sold three of Princess Yachts' flagship 95-foot yachts, including two X95 yachts and a Y95 yacht, with the latter, again, the first sold in the world – hull number one," Mr. Yongsakul said. 

According to Mr. Yongsakul, even though the region has benefited from the buoyancy of the global yacht sector, Singapore and particularly Thailand stand out as exceptions in being more challenging and demanding markets. 

"These are countries where word-of-mouth and long-term relationships are the keys to success, and this has helped Boat Lagoon Yachting secure a greater than 75% market share of new yachts sold that are in the range of 55ft to 100ft and manufactured by a global brand," he said.

"Having sold more than 90 new boats in this size range in recent years, we are fortunate to have a family of owners who are ready to move to larger yachts.  At the same time, the amazing new designs in the range are helping to attract an increasing number of new boaters into this exciting activity."

Boat Lagoon Yachting is one of the region's longest-established luxury yacht importation, distribution and after-sales organisations, with 30 years of experience. It owns one of the largest yacht maintenance and service facilities in Southeast Asia as well as has marinas and shipyards among its group businesses. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850985/Vrit_Yongsakul.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Southeast Asia yacht sales surge barca yachts surge
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, scossoni in maggioranza
News to go
Pos obbligatorio, multe in arrivo per chi rifiuta carte
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
Con 'Love Mi' Fedez e J-Ax infiammano Milano
News to go
Ue, auto a emissioni zero entro 2035
News to go
Superbonus, Capaccioli: "Senza proroghe esperienza fallimentare"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza