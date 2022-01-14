Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:53
Spaulding Ridge Brings on Silvr Lining Group; Continues Expansion of Salesforce Team Globally

14 gennaio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, today announced Silvr Lining Group, a Salesforce company based in London, will be joining Spaulding Ridge as a part of its global Salesforce practice.

As UK's leading Salesforce multi-cloud experts, Silvr Lining Group has extensive experience driving large integrated solutions for leading organizations. The company offers numerous Salesforce solutions, including Service Cloud, CPQ, Sales Cloud, Analytics Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Financial Services, and Einstein.

"The absorption of Silvr Lining Group into our Salesforce practice continues to add technical depth to our growing capabilities," Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge, says of the addition. "Like Spaulding Ridge, Silvr Lining Group works hand-in-hand with clients for optimum output, making them a valuable addition to our existing European Salesforce team."

"We are excited at the prospect of what our joint venture can bring to the European market. It was apparent from our first meeting that Spaulding Ridge shared our drive in bringing client success to the forefront of everything we do," says Danny Ayres, CEO, Silvr Lining Group. "We look forward to what the future holds as part of the Spaulding Ridge team."

About Silvr Lining Group

Based in London, Silvr Lining Group is a privately held Salesforce Consultancy formed by leading Salesforce consultants and business analysts who have technical depth handling large integrated solutions for organizations across the UK.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help: 

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357419/Spaulding_Ridge___Logo.jpg

