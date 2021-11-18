Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:19
comunicato stampa

Spectrm Becomes First Global WhatsApp Business Solution Provider for Conversational Commerce Automation

18 novembre 2021 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECTRM, the marketing platform businesses use to automate one to one conversations with consumers on messaging channels, announced it's now a global WhatsApp Business solution provider. WhatsApp Business connects customers with brands in the end-to-end encrypted messaging app, enabling private, personal and real-time messaging experiences that build trust, drive sales and increase loyalty.

With 2B users in over 180 countries, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app globally. 70% of users check it every day, and 68% say it's the easiest way to communicate with a business. Direct messaging is how consumers prefer to communicate with brands, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing economic influence of messaging-first generations including Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z.

"How people engage with and buy from brands has evolved. We live in a messaging-first and privacy-first world," said Max Koziolek, Spectrm's CEO. "People choose messaging because they want convenience, and nothing feels more natural on mobile than messaging. Privacy is front and center. Changes to regulation and technology are disrupting old ways of digital advertising. Conversational commerce is the future. It's messaging-first, privacy-first, and ultimately customer-first. People use WhatsApp every day around the world, so demand from our global customers at Spectrm to integrate WhatsApp Business is high. We're excited to add the channel to help brands automate one to one conversations with their customers."

Businesses are turning to first-party data, particularly declared data, to grow in a privacy-first environment. Acting on data to personalize marketing is a challenge frequently cited by leading marketers.

Spectrm makes data from conversations with customers on WhatsApp actionable at scale. Businesses can design and optimize AI-powered conversational commerce experiences on WhatsApp Business to:

Further details: WhatsApp Business Marketing Solutions. Press enquiries: ben@spectrm.io.

ABOUT SPECTRM.IO

Spectrm is the no-code conversational marketing automation platform for brands to convert customers on search, social and display. Spectrm chatbot analytics, marketing automation solutions and conversational AI make it easy to personalize customer experiences at scale.

articoli
in Evidenza