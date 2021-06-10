Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:40 Autostrade tornano pubbliche, Atlantia accetta offerta Cdp-fondi

18:40 Covid oggi Liguria, 28 contagi e un morto. A Genova 12 nuovi casi

18:28 Covid oggi Piemonte, 137 nuovi contagi. A Torino 93 nuovi casi

18:28 G7, bilaterale Draghi- Biden sabato pomeriggio

18:26 Mobilità sostenibile, Ceo Jojob: "Fondo Mims occasione straordinaria"

18:15 Covid oggi Lombardia, 352 contagi e 6 morti. A Milano 133 nuovi casi

18:05 AstraZeneca e trombosi, in Italia un caso ogni 100mila dosi

18:01 Covid oggi Sicilia, 284 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 10 giugno

17:56 Lazio verso zona bianca, regole e novità da lunedì 14 giugno

17:53 Lavoro, la 'Yolo economy' conquista i giovani italiani

17:50 Covid oggi Basilicata, 37 nuovi contagi: bollettino 10 giugno

17:38 Covid, Ecdc: solo Calabria rossa, una regione verde e resto Italia arancione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Spectrm Now Enables Brands To Engage Customers On Google's Business Messages

10 giugno 2021 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECTRM, the conversational marketing automation platform brands use to engage customers on the world's most popular messaging channels, announced today it now integrates with Google's Business Messages. Business Messages connects brands with customers to chat in moments of need where they are, enabling businesses to convert discovery on Google Search and Maps into personalized messaging experiences that drive loyalty, trust and sales.

Consumer demand for messaging businesses has accelerated with ecommerce growth due to the pandemic. 9 out of 10 consumers want to message brands, and 75% prefer to engage brands in private messaging channels vs traditional channels. Google's 92% share of search and 70% share of the navigation app market worldwide makes it by far the most popular discovery tool for consumers online.

"We're thrilled to add Google's Business Messages to our growing list of messaging channels," said Max Koziolek, CEO at Spectrm. "Nearly every digital experience starts with search. Now businesses can connect personally with customers at the start of the buyer journey and automate conversational experiences to drive deeper engagement. Brands can deliver one to one personalization in real-time, before people even visit a website."

92% of leading marketers believe using first-party data to continuously build an understanding of what people want is critical to growth. Spectrm's platform makes first-party data collected during conversational experiences in Business Messages actionable at scale. It enables businesses to offer AI-powered assistive experiences at every stage of the customer lifecycle:

Andreas Nita, Partner Manager EMEA at Google, commented, "We're delighted the first brands to launch on Business Messages with Spectrm include Groupon, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Jawwy from stc and more. It shows global brands are embracing messaging as a way to engage customers more meaningfully to drive their growth."

For details visit Spectrm's Google's Business Messages Solutions.For press enquiries contact ben@spectrm.io.

ABOUT SPECTRM.IO

Spectrm is the leading conversational marketing automation platform for brands to engage and convert customers on search, social and display. Spectrm's chatbot analytics, marketing automation solutions and conversational AI make it easy to personalize customer experiences at scale. No coding required.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza griffe brands messaging channels messaggistica
Vedi anche
Armi e tutorial per fabbricare congegni, 46enne arrestato a Lanciano
Controlli Nas su 1300 ambulanze, 9 veicoli sequestrati e 160 irregolari
AstraZeneca, Galli: "Valutare se toglierlo"
Herat, ammainata la bandiera italiana
A Quarta Repubblica il caso della giovane Saman Abbas
Blitz antidroga a Catania, spacciava con il figlio in braccio
Domenica In, Mara Venier: "Due operazioni in pochi giorni"
Saman, il video choc dei tre uomini con la pala
No Tav, presidio davanti a sede Telt a Torino
Roma, sequestrati reperti storici di grande valore: tre denunciati
‘Ndrangheta, operazione 'Spes contra spem': duro colpo ai clan di Taurianova
Catania, uccise sorella che tradiva marito: arrestato figlio boss
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza