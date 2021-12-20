Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:13 Denise Pipitone, legale Anna Corona: "Volutamente massacrata una innocente"

18:59 Variante Omicron, Johnson: "In Gb situazione estremamente difficile"

18:46 Covid oggi Francia, 225 morti: 3.025 pazienti in terapia intensiva

18:46 Salernitana, casi covid: squadra non parte per Udine

18:38 Lazio zona gialla per Capodanno

18:25 Covid, Mattarella: "Troppo spazio da media a chi non segue scienza"

18:20 Covid, "speranza da mix sostanze naturali": lo studio

18:08 Caso Denise Pipitone, gip Marsala archivia indagine

18:02 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.576 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino 20 dicembre

18:00 Capodanno, Germania valuta tetto massimo di 10 persone

17:59 Collari d'Oro festa sport azzurro, Malagò: "Stagione storica, secondi al mondo dietro Usa"

17:56 Trentalange (Aia): "Giuste le decisioni sui gol annullati ad Atalanta e Milan"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Speed Queen Laundry brings premium experience to Berlin with new store in Alexanderplatz

20 dicembre 2021 | 17.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIPON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen®, the global leader in vended commercial laundry, has redefined the customer experience with stores around the globe. The brand is now bringing this premium experience to Germany with a new store in Berlin on Alexanderplatz.

"Speed Queen-branded Laundromats bring a laundromat experience like no other," said Marco Treggiari, director of Speed Queen-licensed stores in Europe. "We are excited to expand this exceptionally profitable business concept to Germany. Through our more than 900 licensed stores across Europe, we have proven out this highly successful model, which delivers great return on investment for owners via a superior experience for customers."

Speed Queen Laundromats are now at work in 28 European countries and more than 465 cities. In addition, the 700 investors are further testament to the incredible value this business brings. Customers across Europe have linked the Speed Queen brand with the pinnacle of laundry experience, one that leverages speed, efficiency, and technology to help them complete the laundry chore quickly.

Like all Speed Queen Laundry stores, the Alexanderplatz location will feature durable, highly efficient, large-capacity washer-extractors and tumble dryers to help customers complete their laundry task in less than an hour. The 24-pocket store is expected to open December 20th. Additional laundries are planned for other investors in Berlin (Karl Marx Strasse), Krefeld, Stuttgart, and Cologne.

With premium attributes such as large capacity machines hosted in a sleek retail space, a customer-facing mobile app, and rewards program and owner features, which include a digital marketing platform and business dashboard, Speed Queen has revolutionized the vended laundry experience for both owner and customer. "The difference is really tangible for the customer; it makes the chore of doing laundry a totally different experience" highlights Marco Treggiari.

"In the next stage of our expansion, we'll build more off the American laundromat model, where stores can have more than 100 machines and gross more than $1 million," Treggiari said. "Like Alexanderplatz's store, we'll drive more ambitious projects that will have a larger footprint and more than 20 pockets. Actually, we already have some large laundromats now in Paris, in Barcelona, in Madrid, in Dublin, in Warsaw and in Roma."

For more information on Speed Queen and to learn more about opening a Speed Queen-branded store in your own market and to locate the Speed Queen closest to you, visit www.speedqueeninvestor.com 

About Speed Queen 

Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers, and laundromat equipment since 1908. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.speedqueeninvestor.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713622/Speed_Queen_Laundry_Store.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522329/SQLS_Logo_2019_FIX_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
store in Berlin brand Berlino griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Green Pass, operativa la revoca per i positivi al Covid
News to go
Alex Zanardi è tornato a casa, l'annuncio della moglie
News to go
Caporalato a Latina, scoperti 96 braccianti sfruttati: due misure cautelari
News to go
Mattarella, standing ovation ambasciatori per il presidente della Repubblica
News to go
Von der Leyen: "Pianeta, innovazione e democrazia missione per prossimi anni"
News to go
Covid Italia, infermieri: "Quasi 5mila operatori sanitari infettati in ultimi 30 giorni"
New to go
Covid Italia, Speranza: "Massima precauzione"
News to go
Cile, Gabriel Boric è il nuovo presidente
News to go
Covid Lazio, 2.404 contagi e 13 morti: ultimo bollettino
Milano, incendio in un parcheggio: 20 mezzi in fiamme - Video
Artico come Mediterraneo, temperatura record di 38 gradi
News to go
Covid Italia, il 23 dicembre cabina di regia con Draghi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza