Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2022-23: THE GRAND FINALE WILL BE HELD IN MILAN ON 4 AND 5 OCTOBER

22 febbraio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 5 minuti

The 15 finalists for the 2022-23 edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition have been selected, and now the wait for the Grand Finale begins.

MILAN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --S. Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is pleased to announce that the Grand Finale of the 2022-2023 S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition will be held inMilan on 4 and 5 October. The event identifies and recognises the best young chefs in the world and celebrates the talents that will lead the evolution of the gastronomic sector.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9143451-san-pellegrino-young-chef-academy-competition-grand-finale-milan/

Between September 2022 and January 2023, a total of 165 young chefs from around the world took part in the fascinating and highly competitive Regional Finals. A local jury of renowned chefs judged the live cooking competitions in 15 different regions. For the first time, the regional events hosted the insightful Brain Food Forum curated by Fine Dining Lovers, to provide stimulating ideas and reflections related to the world of gastronomy. Over 50 renowned chefs, protagonists of the international culinary community, engaged in inspiring conversations where they explored the industry's most relevant themes.

At each Regional Final, four young talents were selected to move on to the Grand Finale and compete for the global prizes. The winner of the main S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award will be announced at the Grand Finale. The three collateral prizes will be announced before the Grand Finale, starting at the end of June. They are the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, the winner of which will be chosen by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award, selected by the mentors of the competition, and the Food for Thought Award, voted by the readers of Fine Dining Lovers.

Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director, said: 'We launched the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Competition in 2015 to nurture the future of gastronomy by discovering young talents from all over the world. The number of applicants for this fifth edition alone - over 4,000 globally - has confirmed the value of the project. The competition is also a pathway to the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a global community - more than 2,000 talented chefs strong - with the aim to engage chefs through a series of activities designed to inspire, connect and educate. The Grand Finale, held in October, is a final step and a key moment in our discovery process. Sanpellegrino wishes good luck to all the finalists."

Those competing for the grand prize will have the opportunity to cook their signature dishes again, this time in front of a grand jury composed of seven giants of international gastronomy: Eneko Atxa, Riccardo Camanini, Hélène Darroze, Vicky Lau, Pía León, Julien RoyerandNancy Silverton. The jurors will evaluate the finalists based on three golden rules: technical ability, creativity and personal belief, and the candidates' potential to create positive change in society through food. On their way to the Grand Finale, the young chefs will continue to work closely with their respective mentors to perfect their recipes.

The 15 regional winners of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award, at local level, and their mentors are:

Click here to discover more about the finalists.

About S.Pellegrino Young Chef AcademyGastronomy has the potential to transform society, shaping a more inclusive, more sustainable future. But to do so takes talent. That's why S.Pellegrino has created S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a platform to attract, connect and nurture the next generation of culinary talents. An environment that will empower them through education, mentoring and networking opportunities, as well as through the renowned global competition.

The Academy opens its doors to members from over 70 different countries, ensuring that talent is not constrained by geography, ethnicity, or gender. It's a place where passionate young chefs interact with the most influential players in global gastronomy, and where together they cultivate an inspiring culinary community.

To discover more please visit: sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua PannaS.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006857/S_Pellegrino_SPYCA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005247/SPYCA_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/spellegrino-young-chef-academy-competition-2022-23-the-grand-finale-will-be-held-in-milan-on-4-and-5-october-301752036.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
