Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 08:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Oscar 2024, 'What Was I Made For?' di Billie Eilish Miglior Canzone originale

11 marzo 2024 | 08.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti
sponsor

L'artista ha eseguito un'intensa versione del brano, dal film 'Barbie', accompagnata al pianoforte, scatenando commozione fra il pubblico e una standing

Billie Eilish durante la sua performance agli Oscar 2024 - (Afp)
Billie Eilish durante la sua performance agli Oscar 2024 - (Afp)

'What Was I Made For?' del film 'Barbie' di Billie Eilish vince l'Oscar per la Miglior Canzone originale. Il brano ha prevalso su American Symphony: 'It Never Went Away'; Barbie: 'I’m Just Ken'; Flamin’ Hot: 'The Fire Inside' e Killers of the Flower Moon: 'Wahzhazhe'.

La giovane artista ha regalato un momento emozionante al Dolby Theatre, quando ha eseguito il brano vincitore. Eilish ha eseguito un'intensa versione del brano, accompagnata al pianoforte, scatenando commozione fra il pubblico e una standing.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Oscar 2024 Oscar 2024 Billie Eilish Oscar 2024 Billie Eiilish Miglior Canzone Oscar 2024 Billie Eilish Barbie miglior canzone
Vedi anche
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia
News to go
Ncc, da Corte Costituzionale via libera a nuove licenze
News to go
Ucraina e Gaza, cosa ha detto Papa Francesco
News to go
Bonus per le imprese che dicono addio alla plastica monouso
News to go
Multe autovelox, niente più foto del veicolo spedita con verbali
Donne discriminate anche per un prestito: crediti bancari più facili per gli uomini
News to go
Dossieraggio, Nordio chiede istituzione Commissione parlamentare d'inchiesta
News to go
Bonifici istantanei, cosa prevede il nuovo regolamento europeo
8 marzo, Meloni: "Giornata di celebrazione e riflessione"
News to go
Lagarde: "Più fiduciosi su calo inflazione ma ne sapremo di più a giugno"
News to go
Dalla scuola alla sanità, sciopero 8 marzo: chi si ferma, anche treni a rischio
News to go
Digital Markets Act in vigore da oggi: cosa cambia per Apple, Meta e Google


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza