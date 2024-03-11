'What Was I Made For?' del film 'Barbie' di Billie Eilish vince l'Oscar per la Miglior Canzone originale. Il brano ha prevalso su American Symphony: 'It Never Went Away'; Barbie: 'I’m Just Ken'; Flamin’ Hot: 'The Fire Inside' e Killers of the Flower Moon: 'Wahzhazhe'.

the entire Barbie cast was either crying or staring in awe at Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell after their Oscars performance of “What was I made for?” pic.twitter.com/T8qI9xGoHl — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

La giovane artista ha regalato un momento emozionante al Dolby Theatre, quando ha eseguito il brano vincitore. Eilish ha eseguito un'intensa versione del brano, accompagnata al pianoforte, scatenando commozione fra il pubblico e una standing.