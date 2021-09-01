Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:39
18:39 No Green pass, a Milano manifestante portata in Questura

18:35 Incendio Milano, Mahmood: "Oggi vedremo cosa rimane dopo il rogo"

18:11 Covid oggi Italia, 6.503 contagi e 69 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:45 Consulti gratis e supporto medico, al via il mese del benessere sessuale

17:31 No Green pass delusi a Roma: "Ci aspettavamo migliaia di persone"

17:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 688 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:12 Green pass, Sibilia: "No ambiguità, politici rendano pubblico il loro"

16:48 Covid oggi Campania, 491 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:36 Covid oggi Sardegna, 389 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:31 L'ex ministro Bonafede si sposa, 150 invitati: Conte sì, Grillo no

16:21 Expo Dubai diventa partner ufficiale del Milan

16:18 Green pass, ottenerlo è un'odissea per molti cittadini

comunicato stampa

Spinnaker Support Acquires Dobler Consulting

01 settembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Two established firms combine to create a database powerhouse for delivering support services for SAP Sybase, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server, and more

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the premier global provider of Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce support services, today announces the acquisition of Dobler Consulting. Dobler is a recognized leader in database management and information technology services. The combined entity will become the unrivaled provider of global database technology support and managed services.

Dobler Consulting specializes in helping clients maximize their Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAP Sybase database technologies. They have become the leading information technology and database managed services provider, holding Gold Partnerships with SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. Spinnaker Support is the industry's highest-rated support services provider. With its overlapping and complementary services, the combined entity will be the most robust, experienced, and well-rounded IT support services provider in the world.

With the addition of the expert Dobler team and customer base, Spinnaker Support:

"We are extremely excited to welcome Dobler Consulting to the Spinnaker Support team," said Matt Stava, CEO and Chairman of Spinnaker Support. "This strategic acquisition combines two successful service providers whose missions, values, and core commitment to customer satisfaction are completely in sync. Additionally, with the deep bench of talent this adds to our team, no one in our market has more experience with database third-party support, managed services, and consulting."

"The merging of Dobler Consulting's service portfolio with Spinnaker's enterprise software support creates an undeniable database powerhouse," said Peter Dobler, Founder and CEO of Dobler Consulting. "This strategic alignment will benefit all customers by delivering the widest range of global technical services with a continued emphasis on customer success. Our shared integrity, business models, and altruistic motives are the driving force behind this exciting merger."

As of this date, these two companies should be recognized as one entity. As services are combined and newly launched, future announcements will be forthcoming. For additional details, contact Spinnaker Support directly.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the premier global provider of third-party enterprise software support, managed services, and consulting for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Recognized and respected brands that run Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable services for their enterprise applications and technologies. Since 2008, our award-winning services, exacting standards, and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,300 organizations in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit our website.

About Dobler Consulting

Dobler Consulting is a database management and information technology services firm that provides a broad spectrum of world-class solutions to SMBs and Fortune companies in various industries, including manufacturing, media, healthcare, transportation, and financial services. Founded in 2008, Dobler Consulting provides architectural and high availability design reviews, database health checks, cloud migration strategy, implementation, performance tuning, and production support both as a remote database managed service or on a project basis. Dobler Consulting is a certified Microsoft Gold Partner, SAP Gold Partner, Oracle Gold Partner, and Amazon Web Services Select Partner.

Contact: Michelle Wilkinson1-720-4575442mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg

