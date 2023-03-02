Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 17:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Justin Bieber cancella tutte le date del suo tour mondiale

17:00 Ucraina, Blinken minaccia Cina: "Possibili sanzioni se dà aiuto militare a Russia"

16:38 Naufragio migranti, Cucchi-Bonelli-Fratoianni: esposto alla Procura di Roma

16:38 Dal pediatra fino a 18 anni, ecco la proposta della Sip

16:36 8 marzo, Talent Garden, Groupama Assicurazioni e Softlab lanciano 10 borse studio

16:35 De Laurentiis: "No a Superlega ma Coppe devono cambiare"

15:31 Eurovision 2023 a Liverpool, biglietti in vendita dal 7 marzo: info e costi

15:26 Covid Bergamo, "ecco come si moriva nella Wuhan occidentale": il racconto

15:01 Incidente su A1, tamponamento tra mezzi pesanti: un morto

14:48 Inchiesta covid Bergamo, pm: "Conte e Speranza hanno causato morte persone"

14:24 Schlein e fotomontaggio con cavallo, bufera su post sindaco Grosseto

14:20 Gianni Morandi: "A 78 anni torno a cantare in tutti i Palasport d'Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Spiro™, The Global Brand Experience Agency for the NEW NOW™, Launches Second Theme in Innovative Thought Leadership Program

02 marzo 2023 | 15.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Series Educates Marketers, Event Planners on How to Adapt to Ongoing Industry Shifts, Meet Audiences Where They Are & Create Experiences That Help Brands Build Connection, Loyalty & Community

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern global events industry looks nothing like that of a few years ago, and today's successful marketing and event planning professionals are those who've learned to not only adapt to these changes, but leverage them to their clients' benefit. When Spiro™, the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™, introduced its n·Spiro™ thought leadership program late last year, it sought to help event planners do exactly that. Spiro continues to do so through the launch of n•Spiro's second theme, titled "The Core Four: A Framework for the Future of Events."

The thought leadership program references snackable "lite" papers, trend reports, "pin drops," dashboards, interviews, videos, boardroom presentations and other resources to identify areas of interest and relevance for the global events industry. Its second theme delves into the four principles that are crucial to shaping impactful events that stand out, both now and in the future – and how each principle can help brands evolve and succeed in today's rapidly changing events landscape.

"In-person events have always played a critical role for brands in building authentic human connections," said Spiro's Global President, Jeff Stelmach.  "However, consumers now want those human-like connections, regardless of how they attend or engage.  An event's location has become more fluid, and the very definition of 'event' has changed as a result.  The 'Core Four' principles help today's event professionals understand these complexities and find effective ways to connect with their audiences, wherever they are."

The "Core Four" principles covered in the series include the NEW NOW™, THERE•ness™, ARL™ (All Real Life) and Community.  NEW NOW refers to the always-evolving state of the events industry. THERE•ness, meanwhile, refers to the concept of event attendees having the autonomy to choose when, where and how they want to engage in a particular experience - and the mode through which they choose to participate.

ARL (All Real Life) emphasizes the fact that event planners no longer need to distinguish between IRL, URL or hybrid opportunities when planning events, as their audiences now toggle back and forth seamlessly between digital and physical experiences. The fourth core principle, Community, shows marketing and event professionals how to create powerful moments of connection that make an impact during a meeting or event - and serve as a catalyst for creating ongoing connections that lead to the creation of new communities.

"At the end of the day, people attend events, but they join communities," said Spiro's Thought Leadership and Innovation Director Beki Winchel. "The Core Four principles form a framework that helps marketing, event and brand leaders design events and experiences that meet customers, employees and other audiences where THEY are. It gives power to the people and positions brand experiences as the catalysts to connections that turn into thriving communities."

In addition to insight from Spiro professionals, n·Spiro's thought leadership program includes insights from brand experience leaders across industries and explores a wide range of topics that help brands forge deeper relationships with their audiences. 

Upcoming themes will explore everything from how to weave the top seven human needs into event &  experience design, to how brands can continue to build rapport and community with audiences long after attendees have returned to their day-to-day lives.

For more about Spiro and the agency's thought leadership program, n•Spiro, check out ThisIsSpiro.com/nspiro.

www.ThisIsSpiro.com

Media contact:Ashley Serafinaserafin@thisisspiro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011130/Spiro_CoreFour.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774232/Spiro_Part_Of_The_GES_Collective_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-the-global-brand-experience-agency-for-the-new-now-launches-second-theme-in-innovative-thought-leadership-program-301758217.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza brands Build Connection Planners leadership Meet Audiences Where They Are
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia-India, Meloni: "Rafforzare cooperazione su difesa e sicurezza energetica"
News to go
Vaticano, verso stop ai privilegi immobiliari per cardinali e dirigenti
News to go
Mourinho, due turni di stop e 10mila euro di multa
News to go
Patente a 17 anni, la proposta della Commissione Europea
News to go
Frodi al bilancio Ue, Italia al primo posto: 3,2 miliardi nel 2022
News to go
Grecia, scontro tra treni: si dimette il ministro dei Trasporti
News to go
Auto, Urso: "Con nostro no abbiamo svegliato Europa"
News to go
Conti pubblici, Istat: nel 2022 deficit all'8%
News to go
Siccità, in arrivo commissario e piano idrico per l'emergenza
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, interrogazione Ue su operato Frontex e autorità italiane
News to go
Margherita Cassano eletta presidente della Cassazione, è la prima donna
News to go
Scuola, al via oggi le prove Invalsi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza