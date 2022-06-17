Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 18:39
comunicato stampa

Sponsoring Consensus 2022: CoinEx Continues to Empower the Blockchain World

17 giugno 2022 | 16.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus 2022, an annual crypto feast, was recently concluded. The 3-day crypto carnival ended in Austin, the capital of Texas and a vibrant city that never sleeps.

As a sponsor of the conference, CoinEx, the world-renowned crypto exchange under ViaBTC, met with over 15,000 crypto enthusiasts around the world to discuss trending topics such as Web 3, DeFi, and the metaverse, starting a brainstorm that focused on the future development of the blockchain world.

Consensus is hosted by Coindesk, a big-name blockchain media company. Since the success of the first conference in 2015, Consensus has attracted blockchain practitioners, investors, and droves of crypto believers from all over the world for joint discussions about the future of the industry.

The conference invited a strong lineup of distinguished guests, including senior government officials such as Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Wally Adeyemo, former US presidential and NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, as well as industry leaders like Binance CEO CZ, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and Coindesk CEO Mr. Kevin Worth.

Over 500 speakers discussed a wide range of trending topics, including the potential and risks of DAOs, the foundation of the metaverse, and cryptocurrencies in wars together with 15,000 attendees.

As the sponsor of the conference, CoinEx actively participated in the event and had in-depth exchanges with investors and practitioners in the blockchain industry.

Founded in December 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange under ViaBTC Group. Available in 16 languages, CoinEx offers products and services that include spot, futures, margin trading, mining, AMM, and CoinEx Dock, providing simple, safe and reliable crypto trading service for 3 million+ users in 200+ countries and regions.

Though the annual crypto carnival of Austin Blockchain week has ended, the development of the blockchain world still requires the joint efforts of crypto believers from all over the world. Meanwhile, CoinEx will also remain dedicated to the blockchain space. Relying on cutting-edge Fintech, CoinEx aims to facilitate blockchain progress and build a better future via blockchain, thereby realizing its mission - Via Bitcoin, Making the World a Better Place.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839164/image_5019524_28845527.jpgPhoto- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839165/image_5019524_28845919.jpg

