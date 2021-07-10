Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Luglio 2021
Sponsoring EURO 2020 is the Inevitable Choice of Hisense's Globalization Strategy

10 luglio 2021 | 17.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first major tournament after the pandemic, EURO 2020 has attracted great excitement. As the Official Sponsor, Hisense appeared together with subsidiary brands. "If the sponsorship of EURO 2016 is the preliminary global presence, EURO 2020 must be the commencement of Hisense's various brands and products globalization," said Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Sports marketing has become Hisense's strategic choice, and the key to elevating worldwide recognition, improving top-tier product recognition and driving sales. This ultimately fulfils the "overseas market contributes to the majority of Hisense revenue" strategic goal. Through sports marketing and continuous strengthening of the globally integrated marketing capabilities, Hisense consolidates the global presence and recognition.

Globalization strategy is a necessary choiceHaving a formidable integrated market competence and a highly recognized market reputation are severe requirements to become a top sponsor. Hisense's sponsorship revealed brand capacity and excellent reputation gained by sports marketing. Hisense has built 16 R&D centres and 17 production bases, established 54 companies and offices worldwide, keeps expanding global sales and industrial layout since the initial phase of globalization strategy. Furthermore, through charity and sports marketing, it drives visibility for Hisense and achieves universal trust and esteem globally.By 2020, Hisense's owned brand revenue accounts for 78% of international marketing revenue. "After 30 years, Hisense is a successful multinational enterprise and a reputable international brand," said Jia Shaoqian. "To become a globalization enterprise, comprehensive internationalization of product development, manufacturing, branding and marketing are key tactics." As Hisense Chairman Zhou Houjian persists, strengthening the international marketing system, establishing a self-owned brand is Hisense's unswerving development path.

Worldwide integrated marketing capability to accelerate globalization"Having a comprehensive global marketing system and meticulous operational plans is the path to successfully driving enterprise globalization. The globalization of Hisense has been expedited through the accumulation of experience and efforts in five aspects," said Zhu Dan, President of Hisense International Co., Ltd.

Hisense's Appearance in EURO 2020

Sports marketing aided product salesContinuous dedication in sports marketing successfully boosts enterprise presence but also leads to better sales.In comparison with EURO 2016, Hisense focuses more on product sales and marketing in EURO 2020. Benefiting from the sponsorship, from January to June 2021, Hisense's laser TVs overseas sales rose by more than 10 times YOY. "Large screen, Ultra-HD, Perfect quality and World-class sound" are Laser TV's remarkable features and reasons of choice.Pang Jing, general manager of Hisense's international marketing department, said, "Benefiting from the sponsorship experience in EURO 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2018, Hisense is more proficient and efficient in EURO 2020. By establishing more overseas corporates and comprehensive supply chain system, the capabilities of gathering global resources enable Hisense to achieve success in EURO 2020 marketing campaigns. Focusing on increasing product sales and brand reputation has become Hisense's marketing goal in EURO 2020. Moving forward, Hisense will continue its efforts in sports marketing."

Hisense is committed to sports marketing, insisting on long-term investment and globalization strategy. From sponsoring EURO 2020, FIFA World Cup to other sports events, through comprehensive capabilities and innovative products, it enables Hisense to maintain competitive advantage within the global market.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8C-_7PwDU4  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571339/Hisense_s_Appearance_EURO_2020.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuE6pVOLzQs

in Evidenza