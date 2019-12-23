Ferrari, Leclerc rinnova fino al 2024
Charles Leclerc (foto Afp)
Pubblicato il: 23/12/2019 11:34
Charles Leclerc ha rinnovato con la Ferrari. Il giovane talento monegasco ha prolungato il suo contratto con la Rossa fino al 2024, come annunciato dal team di Maranello e dallo stesso pilota sui social. Su twitter la scuderia ricorda gli ottimi numeri del 22enne, che nella sua prima stagione al volante della Ferrari ha ottenuto 10 podi complessivi, comprese 2 vittorie, e 7 pole position.
2 Wins— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 23, 2019
4 Fastest laps
7 Poles
10 Podiums
...and a contract extension to 2024
We're delighted to announce that @Charles_Leclerc will be with us until 2024 #essereFerrari #Charles2024 pic.twitter.com/Gv8BAfrFAh
Sempre su twitter, Leclerc si dice "estremamente felice di annunciare che sarò alla Ferrari per altri 5 anni". "Sono onorato di correre per una squadra del genere -sottolinea il pilota-. Ho imparato tantissimo in questo primo anno con il team ed è un ottimo punto di partenza per costruire una relazione solida per gli anni a venire".
Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with @scuderiaferrari for 5 more years. I'm so grateful to be driving for such a team. I've learnt so much during this first year with the team and it is a great starting point to build a strong relationship for the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/3VPtbsCZT1— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) December 23, 2019