Ferrari, Leclerc rinnova fino al 2024

Charles Leclerc (foto Afp)

Pubblicato il: 23/12/2019 11:34

Charles Leclerc ha rinnovato con la Ferrari. Il giovane talento monegasco ha prolungato il suo contratto con la Rossa fino al 2024, come annunciato dal team di Maranello e dallo stesso pilota sui social. Su twitter la scuderia ricorda gli ottimi numeri del 22enne, che nella sua prima stagione al volante della Ferrari ha ottenuto 10 podi complessivi, comprese 2 vittorie, e 7 pole position.






Sempre su twitter, Leclerc si dice "estremamente felice di annunciare che sarò alla Ferrari per altri 5 anni". "Sono onorato di correre per una squadra del genere -sottolinea il pilota-. Ho imparato tantissimo in questo primo anno con il team ed è un ottimo punto di partenza per costruire una relazione solida per gli anni a venire".



