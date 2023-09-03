Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:51
Gioca e si incastra con testa in finestrino: muore bimbo di 5 anni

US Open, Berrettini e l'infortunio: "Aspetto risultati degli esami"

Venezia, arrestato attore Gabriel Guevara per violenza sessuale

F1 Gp Monza, Ferrari sorride: "Passo avanti, Red Bull imprendibile"

Palermo, i Carabinieri ricordano il Generale Dalla Chiesa

Giorgia Meloni al Gp di Monza, chiacchierata con Briatore e Barbara Berlusconi

Stupro Palermo, la vittima: "Io rovinata e si parla di rieducazione dei violentatori"

Ostia, spunta l'isolotto delle telline - Video

Mondiali basket, Usa ko con Lituania: ai quarti contro Italia

'In viaggio con la Banca d'Italia', a Trieste incontri e dibattiti

Incidente nel Torinese, due morti in scontro auto-moto

Prefetto Cucinotta: "Dalla Chiesa visione strategica nella lotta alla mafia"

Temi caldi
Speciali

Premier League, risultati di oggi

03 settembre 2023 | 19.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Vittorie per Arsenal e Liverpool

Declan Rice - (Fotogramma)
Declan Rice - (Fotogramma)

L'Arsenal batte 3-1 il Manchester United nel big match della quarta giornata della Premier League, oggi 3 settembre 2023. I gunners, sotto per il gol di Rashford al 27', pareggiano subito con Odegaard al 28'. In pieno recupero, i londinesi si aggiudicano la sfida con le reti di Rice al 96' e Gabriel Jesus al 101'.

Tutto liscio per il Liverpool, che liquida 3-0 l'Aston Villa con i gol di Szoboszlai (3') e Salah (55'), in mezzo l'autorete di Cash (22'). Nell'altra gara domenicale, il Crystal Palace batte 3-2 il Wolverhamtpon.

PREMIER LEAGUE, I RISULTATI DI OGGI

Arsenal-Manchester United 3-1

Liverpool-Aston Villa 3-0

Crystal Palace-Wlverhampton 3-2

Ieri:

Sheffield United-Everton 2-2

Brentford-Bournemouth 2-2

Burnley-Tottenham 2-5

Chelsea-Nottingham Forest 0-1

Manchester City-Fulham 5-1

Brighton-Newcastle 3-1.

CLASSIFICA

Manchester City 12 punti; Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal e West Ham 10; Brighton 9; Crystal Palace 7; Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa e Manchester United 6; Chelsea e Fulham 4; Newcastle e Wolverhampton 3; Bournemouth 2; Sheffield United e Everton 1; Luton e Burnley 0.

