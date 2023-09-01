Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:10 Mostra Venezia, Lanthimos per scene sesso sul set ha usato il 'coordinatore di intimità': ecco cos'è

17:03 Russia-Cina, Putin: "Vedrò presto Xi Jinping"

16:37 Piaggio: Matteo Colaninno presidente esecutivo, Michele nuovo ad

16:29 Audio Var Juve-Bologna, Rocchi: "Rigore enorme"

16:06 Bonus trasporti 2023 già esaurito, 1 ottobre nuovo round per le domande

15:46 Incidente oggi Roma, con auto tampona un'altra vettura: morta 85enne sul Gra

15:45 Roma, un altro cadavere in un carrello: solo 2 mesi fa l'omicidio di Primavalle

15:19 Roma, cadavere in carrello della spesa: uomo ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

15:17 Bimbo di 2 anni morto a Livorno, arrestata la madre

15:02 Ucraina, Russia: missili Sarmat pronti, possono essere armati con testate nucleari

15:02 Tabacco, Maurizi (Pmi): "Sperimentazione e start up strada per il futuro del settore"

14:37 Gp Monza, Verstappen leader prime prove libere e Ferrari ok

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Third Time's a Charm: Hisense Extends Strategic Partnership with UEFA to Sponsor EURO 2024

01 settembre 2023 | 15.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense has announced that it has signed as a global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024™. This will mark the third consecutive UEFA EURO that Hisense will sponsor after being a partner for the two previous editions and a successful sponsorship of FIFA World Cup 2022™. Hisense will also gain sponsorship rights for UEFA European qualifiers in 2023-24 & 2025-26, UEFA Nations League finals in 2025, UEFA U21 EURO 2025, Finalissima 2024, and UEFA Futsal 2026 as part of the deal.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, appreciated Hisense's extension of their partnership and commented: "I am thrilled that Hisense is renewing its commitment to European football as an official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, which will be the third consecutive EURO together. Their technologies continue to help make football more accessible and enjoyable to fans worldwide."

Sports marketing continues to be a key element in Hisense's global growth and building brand recognition around the world. Hisense has seen overseas brand awareness almost double over the past five years.

Upon the announcement of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ sponsorship, Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. also remarked in a keynote debut at the IFA 2023, Hisense is able to connect with consumers around the world through our sports sponsorships, as a great way to build trust in our brand. To continue brand building globally, Hisense will provide fans around the world with an unparalleled viewing experience of UEFA EURO 2024™ with its cutting-edging image quality technology.

From energy-saving Laser TV to global environmental protection initiatives, Hisense devotes to investing in innovation and providing greener products to consumers for healthy life scenarios.

Over the years, Hisense has continuously sought to establish in-depth connections with consumers around the world, no matter where they live or what language they speak to better understand and serve more users' individual needs, enhancing the quality and experience of everyday living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199498/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199786/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199787/3.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/third-times-a-charm-hisense-extends-strategic-partnership-with-uefa-to-sponsor-euro-2024-301915912.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
UEFA sponsor Hisense will sponsor FIFA
Vedi anche
News to go
Coldiretti: "Mafia dei pascoli nuovo business criminalità organizzata"
News to go
Mongolia, Papa: "Un popolo piccolo di grande cultura"
Stupro Caivano, Valditara: "Interventi in più di 2mila istituti del Mezzogiorno"
News to go
Papa Francesco in Mongolia
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Procura di Ivrea indaga
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Al lavoro per rimborsare al 100% famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Torna il caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Welfare, al via piattaforma Siisl
News to go
Champions League cambierà format, le novità
News to go
Incidente ferroviario, Mattarella: "Morire sul lavoro è un oltraggio"
News to go
Meloni a Caivano: "Controllo territorio e servizi, si riparte da qui"
News to go
Lady Diana, ancora misteri sulla morte
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza