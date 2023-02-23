Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Squared Financial to push ahead in emerging markets by naming Vusi Thembekwayo Chairman of the Supervisory Board Committee

23 febbraio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following successful expansion into emerging markets clients from a Cyprus base, Squared Financial will expand on the ground with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan Africa.

Philippe Ghanem, CEO, comments: "We already opened offices in Lagos in December. I am pleased Vusi is happy to take on this role and it underlines our ambitions in the region".

Squared Financial intends to provide a mobile brokerage/payments solution to retail clients, such importantly combined with on and offline education.

"The combination of education and fintech is important for development. To do so on a cost efficient, easy to access basis is what, in my opinion, is required and appeals to aspirational youth" comments Vusi Thembekwayo, "and fits into the objectives I have been pursuing with MyGrowth."

Ongoing initiatives will make the company launch in Kenya and South Africa.

About Squared Financial

Squared Financial has 18 years of experience in fintech and trading. It offers global solutions to traders of all generations and backgrounds who are looking for an easy and sophisticated global gateway and provides them with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 instruments and services of financial assets backed with cutting-edge technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squared-financial-to-push-ahead-in-emerging-markets-by-naming-vusi-thembekwayo-chairman-of-the-supervisory-board-committee-301753520.html

