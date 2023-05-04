Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:34 Trend beauty svelati a Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023

14:24 Morosini: "Il Tribunale è la casa dei diritti di tutti"

14:09 Usa, giudice archivia causa diffamazione Trump contro New York Times

13:54 Vallanzasca potrà riavere i permessi premio

13:50 Migranti, da Francia nuovo attacco all'Italia. A rischio visita Tajani a Parigi

13:45 Brasile, Bolsonaro in lacrime: "Vogliono distruggermi" - Video

13:43 Felix: "Decathlon sta proseguendo la sua forte crescita"

13:40 Decathlon Italia compie 30 anni e guarda ad inclusione e recruiting

13:34 Spazio, Mtg-I1 svela la prima immagine meteorologica

13:17 Ucraina, Zelensky all'Aja: "Vogliamo vedere Putin condannato qui"

13:16 Animali, arrivano gli alieni al Bioparco di Roma

13:12 Mostre, apre a Roma 'Quel che viene per restare'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SquaredFinancial Founder and CEO, Philippe Ghanem, takes over the business, Husam Al Kurdi moves on to pursue new venture

04 maggio 2023 | 13.14
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Moving on to his own venture but still collaborating together

SEYCHELLES, East Africa , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving on from his title as CEO of the CySEC-regulated entity of SquaredFinancial and Deputy CEO of SquaredFinancial Group, Husam Al Kurdi decides to focus on his own new venture while maintaining the role of advisor and collaborator with the Company.

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: "Husam was and will always be a great asset to SquaredFinancial. His endeavors, expertise, and professionalism added value and growth to our company. My relationship with him transcends business. I would like to thank him for sharing his knowledge and passion for technology and fintech."

Husam Al Kurdi added: "Moving forward with my own dream and venture, I cannot but thank SquaredFinancial, and Philippe personally, for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved the most. What SquaredFinancial and I have is a true partnership. In the past few years, we accomplished a lot together; and I cannot but wish this family every success in all its endeavors."

SquaredFinancial was founded in 2005 with the ambition of building the financial firm of the future. It is a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs around the globe. With 18 years of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of all generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an easy and sophisticated investment gateway. As an authorized and regulated firm, SquaredFinancial provides investors with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 CFD instruments backed by cutting-edge technology. The FinTech firm gives its clients the opportunity to access the most famous financial markets through an upscale website, an updated mobile app, and an industry-leading trading platform, the Squared WebTrader.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squaredfinancial-founder-and-ceo-philippe-ghanem-takes-over-the-business-husam-al-kurdi-moves-on-to-pursue-new-venture-301815963.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza but still collaborating takes over his still
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme Interpol per i 'kit del suicidio'
News to go
Carta risparmio spesa 2023, i requisiti per averla
News to go
Meloni: "Nuovo patto fiscale per nuova era rapporti Stato-cittadini"
News
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, ultimi aggiornamenti
News to go
A Malpensa con sedia a rotelle, nelle ruote otto chili di cocaina
News to go
Incoronazione Carlo III, proseguono a Londra i preparativi
News to go
Ue vara direttiva contro la corruzione, pene più severe
News to go
Unicef: 12 milioni le spose bambine ogni anno
News to go
Napoli, stasera lo scudetto se...
News to go
Attacco con droni al Cremlino
News to go
World Press Freedom Index: "Libertà di stampa in pessime condizioni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza