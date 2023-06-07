SquaredFinancial partners with Match-Prime Liquidity

Match-Prime, a Liquidity Provider for CFD Brokers, operating under CySEC regulations, has proudly announced a strategic alliance with SquaredFinancial, a multi-regulated award-winning FinTech firm offering its customers access to more than 10,000 financial instruments in CFDs to trade.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulated by CySEC, SquaredFinancial brings 18 years of financial technology and trading experience to offer international trading solutions to traders of all generations wherever they are in the world. Wanting to reinforce its efforts to offer a seamless experience to its clients, the company has signed a long-term collaboration with Match-Prime Liquidity. By joining forces with the Cyprus-based liquidity provider, SquaredFinancial expands its range of liquidity sources and further optimises execution speed. By accessing Match-Prime's liquidity pool, SquaredFinancial will be able to provide its clientele with over 2000 trading instruments and 9 asset classes, including more than 50 Crypto CFDs, to further answer the needs of its rapidly growing client base.

Acquiring this strategic client, Match-Prime Liquidity continues its good streak after being named the 2023 Best Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider during the Ultimate Fintech Awards.

"We are delighted to onboard SquaredFinancial, a leading brokerage firm that has established itself in the industry. Match-Prime has a very similar culture to SquaredFinancial, putting its clients' needs first. Therefore, I believe that we have a long and fruitful cooperation ahead of us. We provide tailor-made solutions that help companies like SquaredFinancial better adjust to their clients' requirements in a dynamic and competitive industry. We aim to provide our clients with the best possible trading conditions and we are honored to hear that our service standards are the main reason why clients choose us as their liquidity provider. Our collaboration with the SquaredFinancial team has been excellent so far, and we look forward to helping them expand at a faster pace," said Stavros Economides, Chief Operating Officer at Match-Prime Liquidity.

"We take pride in partnering with Match-Prime Liquidity and adding it to our list of institutional clients. It is yet another step towards expanding our global reach, underlining SquaredFinancial's commitment to offering its clients a seamless trading experience," added Philippe Ghanem, Founder and CEO of SquaredFinancial.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-established FinTech firm founded in 2005. It is a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With 18 years of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for a sophisticated investment gateway. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 CFD instruments backed by cutting-edge technology.

https://www.squaredfinancial.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095260/SquaredFinancial_Match_Prime.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987371/Squared_Financial_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squaredfinancial-partners-with-match-prime-liquidity-301844663.html