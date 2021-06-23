Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 01:01
SSG's Oahu Launch Provides a Strategic Bridge to Tokyo and APAC

23 giugno 2021 | 18.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DENVER and KAKAAKO, Hawaii, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today the opening of an office in Oahu, Hawaii, a strategic move to bridge the gap between US and APAC time zones and further establish the company's status as market leaders in the Asia-Pacific region.

Selling Simplified announces the opening of a new office in Oahu, Hawaii, June 2021

Following the opening of a new office in Tokyo in early 2021, SSG leaders needed a strategic way to support the Japanese market and other APAC clients. Hawaii proved to be a logical, strategic location with a high concentration of Japanese talent and native-language speakers.

"We considered Hawaii as it was right between mainland US and APAC, making the time zone optimal and the chance of finding Japanese speakers high," said Lauren Whife, VP of Operations at SSG. "This could truly be an operations hub for Selling Simplified, with its ability to support both US and APAC clients." 

COO and co-founder Jag Sidhu added, "By employing talent at the local level and focusing on native-language speakers, SSG has been able to penetrate historically closed markets and continue growing during a global pandemic." The move to Hawaii emphasizes the company's hyper-localization strategy and focus on APAC growth, providing the region with rich, in-language data. 

"Getting into Japan with the pandemic right now is impossible. Trying to set up an operation there through COVID is equally impossible," said Sidhu. "So we needed to establish our presence in Japan and service it in a local way. The benefit of having native-language speakers in Hawaii is that we can understand the market, and that makes our data much better." 

Furthermore, SSG's operation in Oahu is guaranteed to generate jobs for locals, many of whom come directly from the tourism industry, which experienced significant job loss due to the pandemic.

Following the announcement, Lauren Whife, recently appointed to VP of Operations, will relocate to Hawaii to run global operations. "This is a very unique position for us," said Whife. "We've built really amazing teams for data and delivery in APAC and the US, and having this kind of access to both regions during a pandemic allows us to more fully support our clients." 

Selling Simplified is positioned strongly as demand gen market leaders in APAC. "It's a very exciting time for SSG, and we would not have this opportunity without the growth we've seen over the last 18 months," said Whife. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537789/Selling_Simplified_Oahu.jpg

