Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 05:28

SSG's Strategic Move into Tokyo Cements Their Status as APAC's B2B Demand Gen Leader

12 gennaio 2021 | 03.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CEO & President Michael Whife "honored and humbled" by the privilege to bring innovative marketing solutions to the region

TOKYO and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), announced today the opening of its Tokyo, Japan office, marking the company's 11th location in Asia Pacific and further establishing the company as the APAC region's B2B demand gen leader.

Upon announcing SSG's opening in Tokyo, CEO & President Michael Whife said he was “honored and humbled” by the privilege to bring innovative marketing solutions to the Japan region.

Michael Whife, SSG's CEO and President, said of the opening, "We're truly honored and humbled to have a place on Japan's B2B stage, and we look forward to serving Japan's B2B leaders with the most innovative demand generation technology on the market."

In SSG's continued efforts to transform the APAC B2B demand generation landscape, the strategic move into Tokyo allows the company to support one of the region's most critical markets.

Whife said, "Our approach in APAC, which we've honed over the last four years, is perfectly designed for a place like Japan, where a robust local business presence is absolutely imperative."

Emphasizing SSG's philosophy on servicing business regions from within, Whife continued: "We've been advocates of a localized business model since we first moved into Asia in 2016. Our focus, in Japan especially, is on providing truly dedicated customer service to our clients, and that hinges on building a fully-staffed regional office, from sales and operations roles to creative and data analyst roles filled by local Japanese talent.

"We understand the privilege it is to be welcomed by the Japanese market, and aim to honor that privilege by providing first-rate in-language support backed by innovative marketing solutions and enriched local data."

SSG has been successfully running in-language B2B campaigns in Japan for two years, supported by their extensive 1st-party Japanese data. "Our data, which has been translated and structured specifically for the region, is without a doubt the best suited to Japanese B2B lead gen efforts," said Whife.

The announcement comes as enthusiasm from the local market builds at the prospect of a truly viable local demand vendor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1397276/Tokyo_PR_Image.jpg

 

