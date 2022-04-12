Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 19:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:30 Covid oggi Vda, 159 contagi: bollettino 12 aprile

19:12 Covid Italia, Rezza: "Continuare a usare mascherine al chiuso"

19:10 Quarta dose, Locatelli: "A over 80 per massima precauzione"

18:48 Montecarlo, Davidovich Fokina elimina Djokovic in 3 set

18:17 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.692 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 12 aprile

18:07 Elezioni presidenziali Francia, sondaggi: Macron favorito ma 28% voti Melenchon per Le Pen

18:05 Fondazione Med-Or, firmato accordo collaborazione con Libano

17:40 Covid oggi Lombardia, 11.669 contagi e 26 morti. A Milano 1.564 casi

17:15 Covid oggi Italia, 83.643 contagi e 169 morti: bollettino 12 aprile

17:01 Covid oggi Emilia, 3.330 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 12 aprile

16:48 Covid oggi Campania, 9.248 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 12 aprile

16:44 Aiget su Dl Energia: "Permane rischio di ulteriore stangata su bollette"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STAGWELL'S (STGW) FORSMAN & BODENFORS TAPS ERIC ZUNCIC FOR GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

12 aprile 2022 | 14.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Ex-DDB Strategy Chief to join F&B as Managing Director to unlock new opportunities at the intersection of business and creativity

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors today announced the appointment of former DDB Chief Strategy Officer Eric Zuncic to its Leadership team as Global Managing Director. He will start at the end of April and report to Toby Southgate, Global CEO. 

Zuncic takes on a new role for the agency, created with him in mind and as part of F&B's unified global strategy. Zuncic will focus on the intersection of business and creativity, helping to elevate the agency's profile globally and fostering deeper collaboration across offices and with clients. Above all, the priority for Zuncic is to invent more impactful ways to solve more interesting problems.

"I've always believed in creativity as the answer; but the question is really "how do you define the problem?" commented Zuncic. "Where can creativity become a competitive advantage? It may be a new business model or distribution method or reaching new audiences, or it may be an unforgettable way to communicate. But the goal is the same: to think creatively in ways that change how people experience the brand, the product or the category. That's what has always made me jealous of F&B - their history of harnessing creativity in the broadest possible sense to change businesses - and I'm excited to help bring more of that thinking to more of the world." 

Zuncic's background as a former client and his experience driving change across the whole marketing spectrum at a variety of agencies, makes him the right fit for a non-traditional role in a non-traditional agency. He has worked across brand strategy and identity, innovation, brand experience, communications, and digital transformation for brands like Domino's, McDonald's, MolsonCoors, Infiniti, Pepsi, Method, Ben & Jerry's, the NFL, Kraft, American Airlines, GSK, and Pernod-Ricard. 

F&B's longstanding relationships with clients like Volvo, Goldman Sachs, and P&G are built on identifying truly creative solutions to business challenges, beyond just advertising. Eric's unique background will help strengthen and deepen those relationships, unlocking more opportunities for Ideas that Change Things. 

"I've worked with a small handful of people who can cross seamlessly between creativity and business. Eric is one of those rare talents. I've been trying to work with him again for a decade, and I'm delighted he'll be helping write the next chapter for Forsman&Bodenfors," said Toby Southgate. 

Eric's career includes time on the client side as a marketer at GEICO and Unilever, and a Harvard MBA where he worked with the founders of Mekanism to build the roadmap from production company to full-service agency. Following a stint with WPP's Brand Union, he joined the founders of Mekanism to help build and grow that modern agency model. He also served as Chief Strategy Officer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, before joining DDB as North America Chief Strategy Officer in 2017. Along the way he has pitched, won, and led award-winning, business-driving relationships in dozens of categories as well as multiple global, integrated pitches and relationships at the Omnicom and WPP group levels. 

 "This is a big year for us all at F&B," said Anna Qvennerstedt, copywriter and Global Creative Chairman. "We are ready to take our F&B story to the world in the right way, The job of the global team is really about support and space - helping people do the best work of their careers. Eric's role will help accelerate our own change, and bring us closer to our clients and their brands than ever before." 

Forsman & Bodenfors is an agency within Stagwell, the global challenger network built to transform marketing. 

About Forsman & Bodenfors 

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective with 500 employees worldwide, in offices spanning Gothenburg, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Montreal, and Shanghai. Other brands in the F&B group include F&B Happy, a world-class brand strategy and design agency; F&B Inhouse, focusing on custom digital ecosystems;  F&B Daily, its digital, social and editorial agency; and F&B Studios, a full-service production capability.

About Stagwell 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com 

Contact: 

Brandon Dixonpr@stagwellglobal.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795354/Forsman_Bodenfors_Eric_Zuncic.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586110/Stagwell_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza opportunities at join F&B as managing director join F&B
Vedi anche
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di stasera
News to go
170° anniversario Polizia, Mattarella alle celebrazioni
News to go
Contraffazione, sequestrati oltre 400mila articoli a Torino
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le parole di Putin
News to go
Quarta dose, al via da oggi prime somministrazioni
News to go
Inps Mobile, ecco l'app dei servizi online
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky torna a chiedere armi all'Occidente
News to go
Long Covid, resta alta l'attenzione sul virus
News to go
Napoli, sequestrati 6 quintali di sigarette
News to go
Vacanze, nel 2021 viaggi in ripresa ma lontani da livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 11 aprile
News to go
Agricoltura, sos all'Ue da Italia e altri 12 Paesi membri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza