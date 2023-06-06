Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 20:19
comunicato stampa

StarCompliance Expands Its Leading Employee Compliance Platform with the Acquisition of ETHIX360

06 giugno 2023 | 17.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Combining a best-in-class Employee Incident and Policy Management solution with Star's robust offerings unites Conduct and Ethics into one comprehensive employee compliance platform.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of employee compliance technology solutions, announces its acquisition of ETHIX360, a US-based provider of next-generation integrated risk and compliance management solutions. ETHIX360's cloud-based, SaaS solutions provide case management, policy management, compliance training and whistleblower capabilities to over four million workers across 80 countries in numerous industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, energy, retail and hospitality, the public sector, and education. This acquisition further expands StarCompliance's leading product suite to provide compliance solutions across both employee conflicts of interest and employee conduct.

"We have seen a greater blurring of the lines between Compliance and Human Resources departments around employee compliance," stated Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. "By bringing together Star's employee conflict of interest solutions with ETHIX360's employee conduct products, we create a superior, comprehensive platform that gives companies a holistic view of employee compliance activity and offers workers a single portal to access their company's compliance program," said Sun.

Star's new Employee Incident & Policy Management solution extends the robust offerings of its future-ready employee compliance platform by adding enhanced capabilities, including:

"Combining our multi-vertical client base with Star's broad footprint in financial services creates a unique growth opportunity for both companies," said J Rollins, CEO at ETHIX360. "We are excited to be an important part of Star's journey to change the landscape of the compliance industry with a true end-to-end employee compliance platform."

Representing a significant product investment by Star, this transaction enhances Star's solution for new and existing clients, and will make each company's product available to the other's client base and prospects, with no service interruption to existing clients.  The innovative acquisition brings Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics uniquely into one comprehensive platform providing a safe space for employees to raise concerns, a secure system to investigate and resolve those concerns, more resources, and advanced analytics and reporting capabilities to assess risk and monitor performance.

About ETHIX360

ETHIX360 provides an effective, and comprehensive answer to employee communication, policy management, corporate training, and case management on issues related to corporate ethics, code of conduct, fraud, bribery, and workplace violence. Their next-generation Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution is easily configurable and can be deployed to a global workforce in as little as 24 hours. ETHIX360 offers an intuitive user experience that supports early adoption, keeps employees safe, and helps companies build a culture of compliance. www.ethix360.com 

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence.  www.starcompliance.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-expands-its-leading-employee-compliance-platform-with-the-acquisition-of-ethix360-301842865.html

in Evidenza