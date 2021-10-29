Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:39 Covid e scuola, monito Oms: "Basta errori, chiusura ultima risorsa"

10:34 Covid oggi Toscana, 376 contagi: bollettino 29 ottobre

10:15 Morta Eleonore von Trapp, sua famiglia ispirò 'The Sound of Music'

10:05 Duplice omicidio a Ercolano, forse vittime scambiate per ladri

10:02 Aspi, ad Tomasi: "Scommettiamo sui talenti del Sud"

09:40 Covid oggi Italia, 18 regioni a rischio moderato

09:37 Covid oggi Ucraina, 26.870 contagi: mai così tanti

09:20 Omicidio Teulada, confessa panettiere: ha ucciso lo chef Madeddu

09:08 Covid oggi Italia, salgono ancora incidenza e Rt

08:57 Medicane, Sicilia nel mirino: per Halloween maltempo in tutta Italia

08:40 Maltempo Sicilia, notte 'tranquilla' a Catania

08:22 Ddl Zan, la dem Malpezzi: "Renziani lo hanno indebolito"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Starname Technologies Announces a Major Innovation in the Blockchain and NFT Space: The Creator's Token

29 ottobre 2021 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IOV Sas, a European based Blockchain company has announced a major innovation for the global Blockchain and Intellectual Property industries. 

Called the Creator's Token, it is projected to significantly alter the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) landscape, by irrefutably assigning the verified authenticity of the creator of any token or its associated assets. 

Currently, while NFTs are non-fungible (completely unique and unsubstitutable) once made, the moment of creation and the fact that the NFT is still dependent on the claim of the token's maker that the creator is as written. As the NFT market is estimated to be worth over $1 trillion in the next 5 years, this update is critical.

Starname Technologies Creator's Token solves this significant issue by permanent on-chain native linking of a creator of an NFT to the creations it holds or represents. 

"NFTs are here to stay, but we need to make sure that they don't simply update existing problems. The Creator's Token solves a critical issue in this space, and will surely be adopted by anybody creating anything, as a way to authentically verify their own creation, wherever it may end up being sold, traded or used," said Karim Ganem, CEO of Starname Technologies.

"The creator will never be separated from the truth that they were the creator, and the token is built to withstand market and practice developments by being written directly into the IOV Blockchain, and not subject to any platform's management or future practices," said Karim Ganem.

You can follow our updates and news on : https://starname.me 

About IOV :

Founded in 2018, IOV is a start-up is based in Paris with offices in Europe.

IOV is a blockchain technology designed to enable the largest number of people to benefit from the future of digital exchange and value creation.

To learn more about IOV : https://iov.one/

Press contact : Agence Ottogotto@agenceotto.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673179/STARNAME_tech.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673180/STARNAME__Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
major Innovation major Creator's token NFT space
Vedi anche
News to go
Ora solare ottobre 2021, quando cambia
News to go
Mercato auto, è crisi dei semiconduttori
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
A Parigi il Salone del cioccolato
News to go
Covid Africa, Oms: "Solo 5 Paesi con 40% di vaccinati entro l'anno"
News to go
Maltempo Sicilia, trovato corpo donna dispersa
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, il nonno presenterà ricorso
News to go
Cannabis, consegnate le 630.000 firme per referendum in Cassazione
News
Covid India, contagi di nuovo in aumento
News to go
Maxi operazione a La Spezia, sequestrati beni per 2 mln di euro a famiglie nomadi
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, novità per chi li guida
News to go
G20, Roma blindata il 30 e 31 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza