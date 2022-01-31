Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:09 Maturità 2022, nuove regole dell'esame. Ira studenti

00:06 Green pass 1 febbraio 2022, regole banca: cosa cambia

00:06 Green pass 1 febbraio 2022 negozi: dove non serve, regole

00:05 Green pass negozi e obbligo vaccinale, regole da oggi 1 febbraio

23:18 Rihanna incinta, primo figlio con A$AP Rocky

22:29 Usa, 16enne ferito a colpi d'arma da fuoco in centro commerciale Brooklyn

20:44 Sanremo 2022, è polemica su Ornella Muti: post con foglie di marijuana

20:29 M5S, tweet anti-Di Maio accendono lo scontro

19:53 Pillola anti-Covid Merck, primo paziente all'Elba

19:48 Quirinale 2022, Meloni: "Quello che ha fatto Salvini è folle"

18:56 Maturità 2022, tornano scritti: studenti sul piede di guerra

18:43 Sanremo 2022, la moglie di Amadeus: "Lui tranquillo, io emozionata" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STATEMENT BY DIEM CEO STUART LEVEY ON THE SALE OF THE DIEM GROUP'S ASSETS TO SILVERGATE

31 gennaio 2022 | 23.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diem Association today announced the sale of its intellectual property and other assets related to the running of the Diem Payment Network to Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate") (NYSE: SI). Diem Networks US ("Diem") CEO Stuart Levey issued the following statement accompanying the announcement: 

"From the outset, the Diem project has been focused on leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to design a better and more inclusive payment system. The members of the Diem Association and our outstanding team pursued this vision with determination and perseverance, motivated by the desire to deliver substantial benefits to consumers and businesses, along with a payments solution for those who are currently underserved or excluded altogether from the traditional financial system.

We are proud of the work that the Association, our partners, and our team have done.  This has included building and testing a blockchain-based payment system with industry-leading controls to protect consumers and combat financial crime, that is intended to be safe for people making ordinary day-to-day payments.

One of our highest priorities in designing the Diem Payment Network was building in controls to protect it against misuse by illicit actors.  We addressed that concern in ways that are novel in the industry, implementing numerous controls that were recognized as innovative by regulators.  Among these controls was a prohibition on anonymous transactions, which pose both a sanctions and money laundering risk. 

As we undertook this effort, we actively sought feedback from governments and regulators around the world, and the project evolved substantially and improved as a result.  In the United States, a senior regulator informed us that Diem was the best-designed stablecoin project the US Government had seen. 

We are gratified that the subsequent Report on Stablecoins issued by the President's Working Group on Financial Markets validated many of Diem's core design features. Those features address not only the risks related to the issuance of a stablecoin, but also the risks associated with transferring stablecoins between parties.

Despite giving us positive substantive feedback on the design of the network, it nevertheless became clear from our dialogue with federal regulators that the project could not move ahead.  As a result, the best path forward was to sell the Diem Group's assets, as we have done today to Silvergate.

We remain confident in the potential for a stablecoin operating on a blockchain designed like Diem's to deliver the benefits that motivated the Diem Association from the beginning.  With today's sale, Silvergate will be well-placed to take this vision forward.  Over the coming weeks, the Diem Association and its subsidiaries expect to begin the process of winding down, but we look forward to seeing the design choices – and the ideals – of Diem thrive." 

Eric Zabinski, Eric Geffner, Ashleigh Stanley, David Johnson, and Sarah Levesque at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Stuart Levi and Mana Ghaemmaghami at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and Mark Jansen and Meghan Kloeber at Fenwick & West LLP served as Diem's legal advisors.  Eric Risley and Peter Stoneberg at Architect Partners LLC served as financial advisors to Diem. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Silvergate and Holland & Knight served as Silvergate's legal advisor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508926/Diem_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN47603 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza following statement accompanying GROUP's assets assets other assets related
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2022, Iva Zanicchi e il 'rito' della mascherina
Sanremo 2022, Fabrizio Moro sul red carpet
Sanremo 2022, Mahmood e Blanco sul red carpet
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 31 gennaio
News to go
Sanremo 2022, tutto pronto per la 72esima edizione
News to go
Maturità 2022, tornano gli scritti
Sanremo 2022, la moglie di Amadeus: "Lui tranquillo, io emozionata" - Video
Sanremo 2022, Ciro dei The Jackal: "Io tifo per Massimo Ranieri"
News to go
Benzina e diesel, prezzi in aumento
News to go
"Un milione diagnosi tumori non eseguite durante pandemia covid"
News to go
Covid, 2 miliardi spesi da italiani per tamponi
News to go
Pil, Istat: +6,5% nel 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza