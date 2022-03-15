Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:35 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 15 marzo

21:06 Green pass, giovedì in Cdm roadmap per riaperture "il più possibile"

20:42 Siracusa, donna uccisa a Lentini: fermato marito

20:03 Ucraina-Russia, italiano residente a Kiev: "12mila km per recuperare profughi"

19:54 Guerra Ucraina, Aiea: ripristinata elettricità centrale nucleare Chernobyl

19:09 Ucraina-Russia: a Kiev premier Polonia, Slovenia e Repubblica Ceca

18:55 Ucraina, Alegi: "no-fly zone solo su centrali nucleari? Si rischia entrata in guerra Nato"

18:45 Covid oggi Sicilia, 6.099 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 15 marzo

18:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 9.540 contagi e 14 morti. A Milano 1.483 casi

18:18 Renzi e abolizione Green Pass, cosa dicono Burioni e Cartabellotta

18:17 Russia, giornalista Ovsyannikova multata per video contro guerra

18:14 Quarta dose vaccino, W. Post: "Pfizer verso richiesta ok in Usa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STATEMENT BY LANNY J. DAVIS, AMERICAN LEGAL ADVISOR TO DMYTRO FIRTASH, ANNOUNCING MR. FIRTASH'S FURTHER SUPPORT FOR UKRAINIAN EFFORTS TO OPPOSE THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE, WHICH HE STRONGLY OPPOSES

15 marzo 2022 | 22.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks ago, Mr. Firtash came out strongly opposing the Russian invasion and asked for permission from the U.S. government to return to Ukraine to help in the efforts to oppose the invasion. See that statement here. This view is consistent with his lifelong position of being a strong Ukrainian patriot who has always stood for a strong and independent Ukraine. See op-ed written in May 2014 by Mr. Firtash on that very subject.

Mr. Firtash has put all his energy and resources behind the war effort. His factories are producing tank traps to defend Ukraine's cities and maintaining vital services to support Ukraine's infrastructure and economy. He has also been working round the clock since the invasion helping with humanitarian efforts.

Yet some media outlets continue to publish the same lies and smears about Mr. Firtash that they've published over many years that he is pro-Russian, that he has close links to Putin and the Kremlin, and that he has ties to Russian organized crime or any particular alleged leader of Russian organized crime. These repeated published statements are not true – they are all lies repeated endlessly in the media based purely on innuendo, without a single fact to substantiate them.

I am asking all media to report the facts about Mr. Firtash, focus on the profound tragedy happening in Ukraine, and cease falsely attacking and smearing Mr. Firtash, who has always been a supporter of a strong and independent Ukraine. 

DISSEMINATED BY DAVIS, GOLDBERG & GALPER PLLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF DMITRY FIRTASH. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON DC.

Contact:

Lanny Davis

202-480-4309

ALange@TridentDMG.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92937 en US Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA independent Ukraine Ukrainian patriot Ucraina presa di posizione
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Russia, rilasciata e multata la giornalista che ha protestato contro la guerra
News to go
Truffa su guanti anti-Covid, sequestrato 1 milione di euro a società milanese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Papa Francesco invitato a Kiev dal sindaco
News to go
Champions League, ottavi: le gare di ritorno di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ok Ue a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Trento, smantellata banda traffico droga: 53 arresti
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kiev ancora bombardata
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le pesanti ripercussioni sul turismo in Sardegna
Guerra Ucraina, irruzione in tg Russia: "No alla guerra" - Video
News to go
Benzina e diesel, prezzo scende dopo oltre 3 mesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza