Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:50
comunicato stampa

Stefanini and Philip Morris International established a new partnership that includes global support in more than 80 countries and nearly 30 languages.

19 aprile 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a global tech multinational that assists customers in their digital transformation, is set to expand operations globally - including in Romania and Poland- in response to winning a five-year contract to provide End User support services to Philip Morris International (PMI), the global tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future.

The company has rapidly reacted to the needs of the new relationship, engaging experienced specialists with different backgrounds in response to the new partnership and the service standards expected.

Stefanini was selected in November 2022 and will provide managed services, including service desk support, service management, onsite support alongside workplace core services like End Point Management, ITAM and M365 services. The services will be provided in 29 languages for PMI's approximately 79,800 employees, who are based in more than 80 countries and 140 locations, including offices, factories, and retail stores.

"Stefanini has demonstrated its commitment to PMI over multiple years, combining flexibility and agility to build a trusted partnership, helping to transform our operations through innovation and automation. We look forward to extending our relationship and in the digital workplace solutions proposed by Stefanini, stated Ivan Betsch, Director Digital Workplace & Collaboration at Philip Morris International (PMI).

"We look forward to expanding the partnership we have with PMI and showcasing the benefits of our co-creation approach, which involves deep collaboration and total flexibility to meet PMI's exact requirements", said Farlei Kothe, CEO Stefanini EMEA.

"Stefanini's end-to-end managed service for digital workers – Natural Employee Experience Technology (N.E.X.T) – spans service desk, modern enterprise services and local technical support teams and will very effectively build on the results of our established partnership with PMI. The breadth of our capabilities, combined with our digital coaching mindset and ServiceNow know-how, offered a compelling point of difference that ensured we stood out from our competitors", said Rik Demeulemeester, Vice President of Strategic Sales, Stefanini EMEA.

About Stefanini

Stefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consulting and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with traditional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053451/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stefanini-and-philip-morris-international-established-a-new-partnership-that-includes-global-support-in-more-than-80-countries-and-nearly-30-languages-301800104.html

