Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 10:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Caso Giletti, direttore di Rai Radio: "Nessun caffè preso con lui"

10:01 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia sta distruggendo Bakhmut"

09:55 Melito di Napoli, arrestati sindaco e presidente Consiglio comunale

09:38 A Palermo tre giorni dedicati alla memoria del gen. Dalla Chiesa

09:29 Cina "disposta a mediare tra Israele e Palestina"

09:19 Antitrust avvia istruttoria nei confronti di Amazon e Bat Italia

09:14 Benzina, oggi prezzi in calo: quanto costa alla pompa

09:14 Runner morto a Trento, catturata orsa Jj4

08:16 Napoli-Milan, come vedere la partita in tv e in streaming

08:02 Ucraina, ministri Esteri G7: "Impegno a intensificare sanzioni a Russia"

07:47 Ucraina-Russia, Putin visita militari nel Kherson e a Luhansk

07:26 Sudan, attacco a convoglio diplomatico Usa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STEFFEN SALTOFTE APPOINTED AS CEO OF ZENTIVA

18 aprile 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRAGUE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva is pleased to announce the appointment of Steffen Saltofte to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Nick Haggar who moves to the Zentiva Advisory Committee as a non-executive member. Steffen joins as CEO with effect from 2ndMay 2023.

Steffen Saltofte joins from Acino, where he was CEO from 2018 until 2022. He brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience from large multinationals and fast growing companies, and will lead the further acceleration of Zentiva. Steffen will be based in Prague.

Steffen Saltofte commented: "I am excited to be joining Zentiva, a company with a strong track record in business growth and customer focus. Together we will continue this growth story, bringing high-quality affordable medicines to people across Europe and beyond. Health and access to medicines are more important than ever and I am fully committed to Zentiva's mission."

The Zentiva Advisory Committee, shareholders and employees wish to thank Nick Haggar for his leadership during the last four years as CEO. Nick's vision, inspiration and drive to create a high performing, inclusive and sustainable European pharmaceutical company has helped Zentiva double in size over the last four years. Nick will join the Zentiva Advisory Committee and is excited to support future development of the Company as a non-executive.

More than 100 million people trust Zentiva medicines to help them with their medical conditions and healthcare every year.

About Zentiva 

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality and affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,800 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.  More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

More information can be found at www.zentiva.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055851/Steffen_Saltofte.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757203/ZENTIVA_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steffen-saltofte-appointed-as-ceo-of-zentiva-301799095.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza APPOINTED as joins as CEO Zentiva Advisory Committee as as
Vedi anche
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
News to go
Migranti, 600 soccorsi in acque maltesi: sbarchi a Catania e Augusta
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza