Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:48 Diga Kakhovka distrutta, "è stata la Russia": la ricostruzione degli 007 Usa

10:34 Papa Francesco ricoverato al Gemelli, sarà sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico

10:13 Conte: "A Milano 211.000 studenti su 1.400.000 abitanti, sono il nostro tesoro"

10:10 Fisco, domani il Tax Freedom Day 2023: cosa cambia

10:06 Cnr Irib conclude primo ciclo seminari

09:59 Pnrr, monito Ocse: "Cruciale per Pil Italia, ridurre debito"

09:14 Violento temporale su Milano, allagamenti e alberi caduti

09:10 Carburante, prezzi gasolio e benzina in rialzo in Italia oggi

08:09 Siracusa, omicidio a Pachino: uomo ucciso a coltellate

07:48 Premio Strega Giovani 2023 ad Ada d'Adamo per 'Come d’aria'

07:31 Usa, spari durante cerimonia consegna diplomi in Virginia: 2 morti

07:23 Diga Kakhovka distrutta, "42mila persone a rischio". Allarme Onu

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Step 2 for XTrend Speed Development Strategy: Global Branding & Upgrading Service

07 giugno 2023 | 10.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 2023, XTrend announced its Step 2 for Global Branding & Upgrading Service. After succeeding in reaching a top broker in the second half of 2022, XTrend started collaborating with the sports industry and charity, then becoming a sponsor ACF Fiorentina.

For its worldwide customers, Branding & Service are boosted to a new level. Starting from a cutting in trading costs and commissions on certain instruments, it followed all-round upgrades. Private manager teams will be launched globally to provide personalized communication to customers of different jurisdiction, providing higher-quality services to customers.

Zero Commission

To ensure retail investors to enjoy investment, XTrend global brand has committed to develop a trading app with the lowest cost. Therefore, XTrend global brand has adopted the zero commission measure and fully upgraded the brand to lower trading costs for traders. Now, clients can trade hundreds of instruments, including forex and stocks, free of commissions. And that is just the beginning. XTrend global brand will upgrade the iteration quickly to make change in the spread and the commissions. 

Private Manager Teams

In later 2022, XTrend global brand added Hong Kong shares into instruments, launched private manager teams in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, and proactively cooperated with regional Southeast Asian vendors. This year, the private manager teams will be launched around the world to provide personalized communication in local languages for a higher-quality service.

About XTrend Speed

XTrend Speed is an authorized financial service provider in South Africa, and is regulated by FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) under the FSP license number 23497.

In 2022, XTrend Speed won 6 awards, including Best Forex Trading App - Asia and Best Mobile Broker Award - Europe. More than 3000 users write reviews about XTrend Speed on Trustpilot (a review platform) where a rating is 4.8 of 5.0.

XTrend Speed provides more than 260 instruments about Forex, commodity, index and stock. It features functions such as Watch Live that livestreams the market analysis, Starters School, Copy Trading.

In addition, XTrend Speed has been active in the sports industry. In the second half of 2022, it sponsored ACF Fiorentina (2022-2023 season), indicating it markets its brand from online to offline, so as to further increase its influence and expand its user community.

Website: www.xtrendspeed.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/step-2-for-xtrend-speed-development-strategy-global-branding--upgrading-service-301844704.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza sponsor ACF Fiorentina top broker after succeeding Step 2
Vedi anche
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza