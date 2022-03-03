Sterling Publishing Acquires Boxer Books

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Publishing announced today the acquisition of Boxer Books, PLC, an independent London-based children's publisher dedicated to picture books for children up to age 7. This acquisition adds to existing publishing businesses owned by Sterling, including the anchor publisher Union Square & Co., which will now publish children's books under its Union Square Kids and Boxer Books imprints.

The purchase includes more than 200 backlist titles and dozens of frontlist projects that will broaden the Union Square & Co. list in the infant and toddler space alongside Union Square Kids.

"We are proud to be providing a new home for Boxer Books and publisher David Bennett. I've long admired his curated approach to children's book publishing," says Emily Meehan, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, Union Square & Co. "His titles explore imaginative ideas and concepts, all with a great sense of style and design, and are an ideal match for Union Square Kids' mission of creating books that both children and adults can enjoy."

"I am so excited to join the Union Square & Co. family. I am invigorated by the team's creative energy and the new markets we will reach. The opportunity to focus all my efforts on creativity while building Boxer with Union Square & Co. is going to be terrific!" says David Bennett, Publisher and Owner, Boxer Books.

Bennett will continue to lead the Boxer Books imprint and will report directly to Meehan.

The deal was completed on February 25, 2022. Union Square & Co. currently distributes Boxer Books in the U.S. and sales representation remains business as usual. Boxer Books is distributed in the UK by Bounce Marketing.

ABOUT UNION SQUARE & CO.Union Square & Co. Is a talent-driven publisher whose mission is to promote excellence in contemporary publishing and to honor the vision of our creators by providing best-in-class production, editorial and design choices. Headquartered in New York City, Union Square & Co., LLC is a subsidiary of Sterling Publishing Co., Inc., and includes imprints Puzzlewright Press, home to pencil-and-paper puzzles, and Sterling Ethos, home to magic and mystic-driven books and products. Visit unionsquareandco.com.

ABOUT BOXER BOOKSBoxer Books is a small, wholly independent London-based children's publishing business. They specialize in publishing creative picture books and board books for children aged up to 7, from emerging and established worldwide authors and illustrators.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722357/UNSQCorporateLockUp_Pos_Logo.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757158/Boxer_Books_Logo.jpg