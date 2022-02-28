Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:29 Ucraina, l'appello di Tanya: "Frontiere bloccate, miei genitori in auto da 4 giorni" - Video

19:23 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, negoziati oggi: posizione Kiev

19:18 Lattuada (Takeda): "Cresce domanda plasmaderivati ma c’è scarsità plasma"

19:14 Ucraina, "profughi a confine con Polonia ammassati come bestie" - Video

19:07 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, negoziati oggi: posizione Mosca

18:53 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.606 contagi e 36 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:45 Russia, Fifa e Uefa sospendono Nazionale e club

18:43 Covid oggi Trentino, 111 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:40 Farmaci, Gentile (Takeda): "Plasmaderivati innovativi e fondamentali come i vaccini'

18:27 Covid oggi Campania, 1.380 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

18:25 Malattie rare, a Roma il 'monumento invisibile' dedicato a milioni di storie

18:21 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.613 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 28 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STL and Analog Devices collaborate to build Open RAN 5G radio units

28 febbraio 2022 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced a collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. to develop 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RU). Together, the two companies will build 5G-ready solutions to expand the diversity of commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks. As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices will work closely with other ecosystem providers, including leading power amplifier (PA) vendors, to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings. STL will integrate Analog Devices' leading RadioVerse® transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.

"STL has developed a set of open, disaggregated, virtualized and programmable products and solutions for the access side of the network," said Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions Business, STL. "Garuda is a next-generation radio product with open interfaces compliant to O-RAN standards. It is cost-effective and a key component in solutions that deliver Industry 4.0 use cases, such as worker safety and factory automation. Leveraging Analog Devices' RadioVerse offerings in our products creates a new industry benchmark for indoor small cell radios, enabling the full power of 5G technology to enhance billions of lives worldwide."

As operators begin rolling out their Open RAN networks, there is increasing demand for regionally customized O-RUs to meet frequency band and power needs. The O-RU is one part of the network that cannot be virtualized, and with expanding requirements for the commercial-ready frequency band and power options, existing indoor radio options limit network operators' choices. STL's Garuda radio product line expands the availability of O-RU devices across global markets.

"Building on the success of the Garuda project, we look forward to expanding the collaboration with STL and providing the Open RAN ecosystem with high-performance O-RUs," said Nitin Sharma, General Manager of the Wireless Systems Group at Analog Devices.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. These capabilities are built on open-source and converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil. Read moreContact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |  YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755673/Analog_Devices.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg   

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Analog Devices build open RAN 5G this collaboration Analog Devices will work closely
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, allarme dell'Onu sui bambini
News to go
Caro bollette, arriva la rateizzazione contro gli aumenti
News to go
Reddito e pensione di cittadinanza, i dati di gennaio
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi inizio negoziati - Video
News to go
Dino Zoff compie 80 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky chiede di entrare subito in Ue
News to go
Ucraina, Unhcr: "Oltre 500mila rifugiati hanno lasciato il Paese"
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: un conflitto lungo un secolo - Video
1 aprile: fine stato emergenza. Cosa cambia in Italia?
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Algeria pronta ad aumentare forniture gas a Europa
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, aumentano prezzi di pane e pasta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza