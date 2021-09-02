Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Settembre 2021
16:02
comunicato stampa

STL appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO for its Optical Networking business

02 settembre 2021 | 14.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, announces the appointment of Paul Atkinson as the Chief Executive Officer for its Optical Networking Business. Paul's appointment is in line with the widened portfolio and the increased global reach of STL's Optical business. 

With its core focus of EnablingDigital Transformation at the Edge, STL has been delivering industry-leading optical solutions for telcos, cloud companies, governments and enterprises globally. The world is witnessing concurrent network build cycles of 5G, FTTx and Rural Broadband and optical solutions will be at the heart of these. To cater to these mega-trends, STL has been widening its portfolio and scale as well as globalising its optical business at a rapid pace. 

Before STL, Paul Atkinson was the Managing Director and Group CEO at IXOM, Australia. Prior to IXOM, Paul was associated with the Prysmian Global for over 20 years as the CEO of affiliates and regions across the world. During this stint, he led multiple successful business integrations and was pivotal in delivering non-linear growth across geographies and business lines. Before Prysmian Group, he held senior roles in commercial, finance and operations in the consumer goods and healthcare sectors. Paul takes over this responsibility from Ankit Agarwal, who has played a crucial role in STL's global expansion in the Optical business. Ankit widened the portfolio with the acquisition of Optotec & Metallurgica Bresciana and increased STL's scale and presence in Italy, UK, US, Brazil and China. As a Whole-Time Director on the board, Ankit will now focus on driving the strategy and growth across STL. 

Welcoming Paul, Ankit Agarwal, Whole-Time Director, STL, said: "Leading the Optical business has been an incredible journey during which we became global and achieved many firsts. With STL accelerating its efforts in optical innovation, I welcome Paul who with his deep, global expertise will take the business to greater heights. As we look forward to a decade of network creation, I am excited about expanding my focus to drive STL's ambitious growth plans with disruptive strategies."

"Digital networks are key to the 4th industrial revolution, where optical technologies are taking centre stage. With over 25 years of expertise, STL is expanding its scope and scaling globally. STL has the right expertise and ambition to service network creators across the globe. I am very excited to lead the Optical Networking business, which will shape the future digital landscape," said Paul Atkinson. 

Commenting on this development, Dr.Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said: "Optical connectivity and networks have always been our core and with Ankit at the helm, we have passionately put this business on the global map. I look forward to partnering with Ankit in the strategic growth of the company. I welcome Paul and wish him the best. I am confident that with his exceptional global experience, he will take the Optical Networking business to the next level."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607505/Paul_Atkinson_CEO_STL.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg  

 

 

