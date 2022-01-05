Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:46
comunicato stampa

STL commits to net-zero emissions by 2030, strengthens sustainability focus

05 gennaio 2022 | 13.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced its commitment to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030. As STL drives digital networks of the future, it is accelerating its efforts towards net-zero manufacturing and sustainable network build strategies. 

Recently, at the COP26 Summit, nations discussed the importance of urgent climate action. They have committed to reducing emissions and limiting the average annual temperature rise to 1.5o. According to estimates, the Internet and supporting network components account for ~3.7% of global greenhouse emissions.

As a global technology company, STL aims towards creating digital networks that are green and sustainable. Keeping this in view, STL has outlined a 20-year roadmap to deliver on its commitment towards its sustainability and social goals and achieve UN SDGs:

Relentlessly innovating towards eco-friendly product development, STL has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for ten OF cable families and aims to cover 100% of its portfolio by 2030. Its Celesta cable reduces the overall plastic content while Aerial cables (ADSS) reduce the usage of harmful thermoplastic like Aramid yarns.

Commenting on STL's sustainability initiatives, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL, said, "As STL continues to transform billions of lives through digital networks, mainstreaming climate control actions is at the core of our business practices. We have taken giant strides towards implementing our environmental impact programmes through zero waste to landfill, sustainable sourcing, water positivity, and much more. We will continue to aggressively invest in becoming a carbon-neutral company through various energy efficiency initiatives."

About STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |  YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720456/Sustainable_digital_network.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

