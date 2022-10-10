Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:54 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 62.870 soldati Russia"

10:44 Carburanti, prezzi oggi: nuovi rialzi benzina, vola il diesel

10:41 Roma, turiste travolte e uccise su A24: bloccato automobilista

10:35 Livorno, cadavere in mare: potrebbe essere della donna dispersa in incidente Argentario

10:34 Iran, proteste Mahsa: ministero Esteri chiede a stranieri rispetto leggi

10:13 Covid oggi Toscana, 581 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 10 ottobre

10:03 Calenda: "Meloni di lotta e di governo, le manca solo maschera Draghi..."

09:49 Ucraina, Kuleba: "Putin terrorista che parla con missili"

09:48 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Stanno cercando di distruggerci"

09:44 Napoli, denaro e sesso in cambio di appalti

09:19 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.378 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 10 ottobre

09:10 Stromboli, eruzione oggi all'alba: allerta arancione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STL deepens relationship with Vocus, provides Optical Networking solutions for Project Horizon in Australia

10 ottobre 2022 | 09.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced its collaboration with Vocus Group for Project Horizon in Western Australia. Under the partnership, STL will provide high strength optical fibre cables for Vocus' inter capital network extension program. This deal strengthens STL's relationship with Vocus, where STL previously provided its optical networking solutions, Opticonn for brownfield network build projects.

Project Horizon will see Vocus deploy the first competitive fibre backbone between Perth and Port Hedland, and is the first major infrastructure project under Vocus' $1 billion investment program. When complete, Project Horizon will close the final gap in Vocus' national fibre backbone connecting all mainland capitals. Horizon will also interconnect with two high-capacity submarine cables in Port Hedland, establishing Australia's north as a new hub for domestic and international data.

As a fibre partner for project Horizon, STL will support Vocus' network rollout with a state-of-the-art design, combined with high-tensile and crush strength cable technology. The cables have a design life of more than 30 years, ensuring Project Horizon will continue to deliver high-capacity connectivity through the Pilbara until the 2050s even in harsh environmental conditions.

Commenting on this collaboration, Kevin Russell, Group CEO, Vocus Group, said, "Project Horizon is Vocus' largest fibre infrastructure project, and will provide the first competitive fibre through Australia's resources region. The network has been designed with transmission capacity of 38 Terabits per second per fibre pair. STL's optical solutions provide an efficient path for Vocus to upgrade and support higher capacity wavelengths at lower incremental costs, and will play an important role in delivering high-speed and low-latency fibre infrastructure in Australia."

Speaking on the agreement, Paul Atkinson, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL, said, "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Vocus. STL is working closely with network creators in Australia to help build advanced optical networks. We are confident that, with our purpose-engineered optical networking solutions, we will support Vocus in this rollout and help them deliver high speed, high capacity networks for the country."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read moreContact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-deepens-relationship-with-vocus-provides-optical-networking-solutions-for-project-horizon-in-australia-301644491.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza STL's fibre cables for Vocus network STL will
Vedi anche
News to go
F1, Verstappen campione del mondo 2022
News to go
Papa: "Pericolo guerra nucleare, imparare dalla storia"
News to go
Milite Ignoto, prosegue il viaggio del 'Treno della Memoria'
News to go
Ponte di Kerch, prosegue scambio di accuse Russia-Ucraina
News to go
Catania, sequestrato oltre un quintale di cocaina in porto
News to go
Ciclismo, Filippo Ganna stabilisce nuovo record dell'ora con 56,792 Km
News to go
Libano, banche chiuse a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Pakistan, Save The Children lancia SOS
News to go
Crisi energia non ferma export alimenti Made in Italy
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Su centrale nucleare serve zona di protezione"
News to go
Caro energia, Calenda: "Piano Terzo Polo da 40 miliardi"
News to go
Lavoro, manifestazione Cgil a Roma
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza