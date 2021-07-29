Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Covid Italia, nuova mappa Ecdc: 2 Regioni passano in rosso

14:06 Variante Delta Lazio, "è all'80,8%"

13:49 live Covid Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 29 luglio

13:47 Covid oggi Basilicata, 36 contagi: bollettino 29 luglio

13:41 Covid Giappone, per la prima volta oltre 10mila nuovi casi: a Tokyo record di contagi

13:32 No Green pass, promotore fiaccolata: "Ma quale flop, è stata successo"

13:17 Covid Russia, 799 morti in 24 ore: tre drammatici record in un mese

13:06 Covid Australia, record di contagi nel New South Wales

13:04 Al via transizione ecologica a Benevento, 42 punti ricarica per veicoli elettrici

13:00 M5S, Elena Botto lascia il gruppo e va nel Misto

12:48 Allarme nella Giornata mondiale della Tigre, la siberiana é a rischio

12:34 Tokyo 2020, bronzo Italia nel fioretto a squadre donne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STL delivers Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure

29 luglio 2021 | 13.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JOHANNESBURG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of  digital  networks, will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform.

OSS/BSS Solution

The future-ready applications are highly scalable, agile and built on four technology confluences - convergence (of wired and wireless), combination (of connectivity, compute and storage), disaggregation (of standard hardware and open source software), and edge compute (bringing all capabilities to the network's edge). Given this, telcos are increasingly embracing cloud-native solutions. By partnering with Microsoft, STL expects to provide them access to a cloud-native and comprehensive app development ecosystem, flexible modular microservices and a hybrid cloud management system. STL is now an independent software vendor (ISV) partner of Microsoft.

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India, said, "Bringing the power of the Intelligent Cloud and the Intelligent Edge closer to the rapidly evolving needs of the telecommunications industry is helping future-proof organisations streamline their operations and create new business or service models. Powered by Microsoft Azure, STL's platform gives telcos the agility they need to build next-gen applications. STL's digital BSS portfolio is engineered for innovation at scale and speed. We are confident that STL will help customers build secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions and create intelligent applications."

Commenting on the collaboration, Saikat Mitra, Chief Operating Officer, STL Network Software, said, "STL believes in accelerated creation and monetisation of smart and secure cloud-native innovations. In our endeavor to provide customers with the right cloud leverage, we have been taking Cloud-Native and Edge use cases to the industry relentlessly. By partnering with Microsoft, we will add Microsoft Azure's capabilities to our portfolio in order to actualize our customers' vision."

About STL:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides end-to-end, 5G-ready solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584294/OSS_solution.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

 

The new brand identity of Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (PRNewsfoto/Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL))

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza leveraging Microsoft Azure Microsoft Azure providers fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Siamo entrati nella quarta ondata"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, storica medaglia per San Marino: Perilli bronzo nel trap
News to go
Italia bollente, settimana di super caldo
News to go
Tokyo 2020, pioggia di medaglie sull'Italia
News to go
I Portici di Bologna sono patrimonio dell'umanità
News to go
Stop a quarantena per vaccinati Usa e Ue che arrivano in Inghilterra
News to go
Incendi Sardegna, Procura di Oristano apre fascicolo contro ignoti
News to go
Amazon, un radar per registrare il ritmo del sonno
News to go
Mattarella: "La vaccinazione dovere morale e civico"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento e più ricoveri in ospedale
News to go
Rifiuti, scoperto maxi traffico illecito di scarti tessili
News to go
Green pass trasporti e obbligo vaccino docenti, dl congelato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza