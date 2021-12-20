Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:10 Covid Svizzera, 20.496 contagi e 48 morti registrati in 3 giorni

14:02 Variante Omicron Gb, ipotesi lockdown: Johnson riunisce governo

13:52 Green pass, Gismondo: "5-6 mesi a vaccinati e 1 anno a guariti"

13:25 Covid oggi Fvg, 277 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 20 dicembre

13:07 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 20 dicembre

13:04 Covid Italia, Silvestri: "Per vaccinati letalità ormai come influenza, basta panico"

12:44 Covid oggi Veneto, 2.304 contagi: bollettino 20 dicembre

12:34 Covid, Nadal positivo: "Valuterò i miei impegni"

12:32 Covid, migliora la neonata in terapia intensiva a Roma

12:11 Covid Italia, 150 operatori sanitari contagiati al giorno: "Servono tamponi"

12:11 Variante Omicron, terza dose Moderna: efficacia vaccino, dati

11:19 Alex Zanardi è tornato a casa, l'annuncio della moglie

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STL launches VMWare-powered programmable FTTx for broadband connectivity

20 dicembre 2021 | 14.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced general availability for Programmable FTTx (pFTTX), a software-defined, open, and disaggregated solution that will make fibre networks highly intelligent and responsive. The solution is now listed on VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure 2.0 OpenStack Edition Platform. STL has been a pioneer in optical connectivity for over 25 years. Now with the launch of this solution, STL is bringing software- defined networking to large scale fibre to the home, cell sites and business networks.

With the rise of advanced consumer applications, networks need to be highly scalable and agile while delivering low latency and intelligence at the edge. Service providers need to accommodate these must-haves as well as have on-demand control over the entire network. STL's disruptive pFTTx solution, with many industry- firsts, enables cloud- native networks with open interfaces by disaggregating the software from the hardware layer. pFTTx offers core benefits like scalability, faster time-to-market and reduced TCO, ensuring a better customer experience.

In addition, STL's VMware-powered pFTTx can be a path-breaking solution to solve the viability challenge in rural connectivity, thereby delivering the promise of gigabit broadband in the underserved areas, and transforming billions of lives.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Agarwal, Sr. Director - Enterprise & Government Sales from VMware India, said: "We are excited to partner with STL for their pFTTx offering. STL pFTTx is certified on VMware Telco Cloud and is an ideal wireline access technology for enterprises that will help them leverage VMware Cloud for SDN and Micro-services-based applications. With pFTTx, customers can deploy next-generation XGSPON with VMware, enabling virtual infrastructure for one's Cloud Central Office."

Commenting on the launch of pFTTx, Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL, said: "pFTTX is a cloud-based access network solution that radically elevates the network service providers' business models. Leveraging VMWare's cloud platform, pFTTx becomes a platform that helps roll out XGSPON and also integrate with third-party applications to enhance the QoE and network performance. This helps the customers with better TCO, new revenue streams and improves operational efficiency. "

About STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg   Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713482/STL_s_VMware_powered_pFTTx.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bringing software business networks STL has been networks highly
Vedi anche
New to go
Covid Italia, Speranza: "Massima precauzione"
News to go
Cile, Gabriel Boric è il nuovo presidente
News to go
Covid Lazio, 2.404 contagi e 13 morti: ultimo bollettino
Milano, incendio in un parcheggio: 20 mezzi in fiamme - Video
Artico come Mediterraneo, temperatura record di 38 gradi
News to go
Covid Italia, il 23 dicembre cabina di regia con Draghi
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
No green pass, corteo a Milano - Video
News to go
Filippine, 142 vittime per tifone Rai
News to go
Natale, 22 e 23 giornate da 'bollino rosso' per acquisto regali
News to go
Covid Campania, nuova ordinanza De Luca
News to go
Multe, 2 milioni e mezzo solo per eccesso velocità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza