Mercoledì 19 Gennaio 2022
comunicato stampa

STL poised for growth; declares solid wins in new markets and accelerates investments in 5G

19 gennaio 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Establishes new base for optical business in the US with orders of ~Rs 3 Bn

- Establishes new revenue stream of Optical Interconnect with orders worth ~Rs 7 Bn

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. With its focused global expansion strategy, STL reached a robust order book of Rs 117 Bn and recorded revenues of Rs 13.6 Bn.

Over the past few quarters, STL took some bold bets to drive aggressive growth in this decade of network creation. The company affirmed that many of its strategic investments have converted into large scale revenues and new technologies have become market ready. At this pivotal point in its journey towards scalability, STL inducted global business builders as CEOs for its Optical, Wireless, Services and Software businesses. STL also charted its course for becoming a Net-Zero company by 2030, and launched an integrated 5G offering to cater to the global demand.

Strategic investments turn revenue generating:

New technology ventures ready to scale:

Since the past several quarters, STL has been gravitating towards an integrated solutions model. This strategy is now showing results as the company clocked integrated orders with optical solutions and deployment with key players across the UK and India. While delivering on these strategic pillars, STL continued to build intellectual property across businesses. The company filed 41 new patents this quarter, taking its global patent count to 678.

Key financial highlights Q3'FY22 (Rs Bn.)

Excited about this decade of network creation, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, remarked, "With some fundamental strategic shifts, STL is rapidly progressing towards its ambition of building future-ready digital networks globally. We have brought together a highly ambitious and credible leadership and deep technology expertise across optical and wireless networks. We are confident that, in the near future, we will deliver the most advanced solutions in the areas of 5G, FTTx and rural connectivity and transform billions of lives through digital networks."

About STL

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers.

Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |  YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729613/5G_Portfolio.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo 

 

 

 

 

 

in Evidenza