Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:02
comunicato stampa

STL powers Europe's Gigabit ambition, showcases Optical Networking solutions at ANGA COM and FTTH Europe 2022

09 maggio 2022 | 19.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL  [NSE: STLTECH], one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, will be demonstrating its end-to-end optical networking solutions at prestigious industry events in Europe - ANGA COM in Cologne and FTTH Europe in Vienna.

Over the past decade, STL has worked closely with European network builders to enable full-fibre digital connectivity, FTTx and 5G initiatives. Through its advanced Optical Fibre cable (OFC) and Optical Interconnect manufacturing set-ups, Metallurgica Bresciana and Optotec in Italy, STL has helped in meeting the fibre demand, expediting fibre rollouts, reducing lead times and overall carbon footprint across Europe and the Middle East.

STL has been able to serve European customers through solutions like Opticonn, its purpose-engineered, end-to-end, 5G-ready optical networking solution. STL has enhanced its Opticonn solution with the acquisition of Optotec - a Europe-based player in Optical Interconnect Products. It offers racks, sub-racks and passive components for the central office, closures, cabinets, and pedestals for the outside plant, termination boxes and outlets for customer premises.

STL is showcasing its full-fibre Opticonn solution, especially developed for the needs of the European market at ANGA COM, from May 10-12 at hall 8 booth D22 and FTTH Europe 2022, from May 24-25 at booth P04. Opticonn comprises optical products and pre-connected integrated systems including

Stellar fibreCelesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon CableYogalite micromodule cableOptical interconnect suite

Rahul Puri, Regional Head, Europe, STL, said: "Europe is making great strides towards becoming a gigabit economy and optical networking is playing a key role. To support this journey, we will continue to build exciting and innovative optical products for powering digital connectivity and connecting billions. Our Opticonn product portfolio will support telcos, alternative network providers, and governments in their national broadband plans and will also accelerate fibre-dense 5G rollouts in the region."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across optical networking, services, software, and wireless connectivity place us amongst the top optical players in the world. These capabilities are built on converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil. Read moreContact us.

stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813614/STL_Optical_Networking_Solutions.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

