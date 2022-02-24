Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 01:14
comunicato stampa

STL set to unveil All-in 5G offerings at MWC 2022

24 febbraio 2022 | 12.02
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S TL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, will be demonstrating its vision for a new era of 5G-powered networks at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona next week.

STL is showcasing its range of solutions that will be based on secure, open interfaces, with the ability to work across new-age 'All-in 5G' 5G networks that will be converged (combination of optical and wireless), and operate across multiple bands. Alongside wireless products, the suite will also include STL's latest optical fibre, virtualisation, network deployment, and software solutions. These new capabilities together form a part of STL's All-in 5G offerings that will allow network builders and operators to seamlessly and cost-effectively deploy next-generation 5G digital networks.

STL's All-in 5G showcase exhibited at #MWC22 is across these four key areas,  critical for 5G deployment:

Wireless:

GarudaFirebirdRAN Intelligent Controller (RIC)Programmable FTTx

Optical Networking:

CelestaStellar Optical FibreOpto Boltand Opto Blaze

Network Deployment:

LEAD 360 o

Software:

Enterprise MarketplacedWiFi

Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, comments:

"As the world's biggest mobile communications event, Mobile World Congress serves as the ideal platform for us to unveil our 'All-in 5G' range of new products. Our new offering brings together technologies and innovations that will allow new, faster and highly scalable 5G network build-outs around the world. This reflects STL's goal of building digital networks that combine wireless and optical technologies built on secure, fully programmable, open source interfaces. We look forward to engaging with the industry in Barcelona and advancing on our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks."

Please visit STL at Mobile World Congress 2022 at Hall 2, stand 2E18. 

About STL

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. These capabilities are built on open-source and converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

STL has a strong global presence in India, Italy, the UK, the US, China, and Brazil. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |  YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753638/STL__5G_Ecosystem.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza