Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:24 Quirinale 2022, sondaggista Noto: "Tilt con ricerca equilibrio premier-Capo Stato"

19:17 Claudio Ranieri esonerato dal Watford

19:14 Covid, Ciccozzi: "Con Omicron fuori da pandemia ma attenzione ad animali"

19:04 Long Covid, i sintomi un anno dopo la terapia intensiva

18:49 Nazionale, Mancini convoca Balotelli: ritorno dopo 3 anni per lo stage

18:38 Quirinale 2022, da Meloni a Letta-Conte: Salvini cerca l'intesa

18:32 Quirinale 2022, Draghi 'scompare da radar': torna il 'where is Mario?

18:23 Inter, Simone Inzaghi positivo al Covid

17:48 Covid oggi Fvg, 2.119 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 24 gennaio

17:41 Albamonte (Area): "Sciagura non fare subito riforma elettorale Csm"

17:41 Quirinale 2022, deputata no vax Cunial respinta al seggio

17:31 Covid oggi Campania, 5.930 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino 24 gennaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

STOCK TRADER WINS U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP A SECOND TIME - BREAKS RECORD

24 gennaio 2022 | 18.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The United States Investing Championship reported the winners of the 2021 competition, which involved 338 international traders. Winning the $1,000,000+ stock division with a +334.8% annual return was Mark Minervini. Contest coordinator Norm Zada called Minervini's performance "record shattering." The prior record was +119.1%, set by George Tkaczuk in 2020. Mr. Minervini also finished first in the 1997 U.S. Investing Championship with a 155% annual return. 

Starting with only a few thousand dollars and an 8th grade education, Minervini became a self-made millionaire by his early 30's and went on to advise some of the mega-titans of Wall Street, including traders at Soros Management. He emerged as a trading star on Wall Street when his success of towering performance and strict risk management from the 1990's was popularized by the well-known author Jack Schwager. In his coveted book, Stock Market Wizards: Interviews with America's Top Stock Traders, Schwager wrote: "Minervini has run circles around most PhDs trying to design systems to beat the market." Since then, Minervini is considered one of America's most successful stock operators and regarded among stock investors as a trading legend.

Minervini is the author of the best-selling books: Trade Like a Stock Market Wizard, Think & Trade Like a Champion and Mindset Secrets for Winning. He is also the founder of Minervini Private Access and the creator of the popular Master Trader Program Superperformance Workshop, which is considered to be one of the most comprehensive and commercially successful stock trading seminars in the world. 

You can follow Mark Minervini on Twitter at https://twitter.com/markminervini or learn more at www.minervini.com.

The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition. The competition first ran in 1983. Over the years, the investment derby has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier. The 2021 final standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38871 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza stock trader WINS U.S. INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP U.S. Investing Championship return tasto invio
Vedi anche
Quirinale 2022, elettore al voto in ambulanza - Video
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Nuove varianti scontate"
News to go
Caro bollette, le rinunce degli italiani
News to go
Droga, 16 misure cautelari tra Sardegna e Piemonte
News to go
Torino, donne anziane derubate con trucco monetina
News to go
Covid Italia, i presidi: "Ancora caos a scuola"
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Covid Ue, cambiano le regole per gli spostamenti
News to go
Australian Open, Berrettini ai quarti di finale
Renzi fa cadere l'acqua, Mentana 'allagato' - Video
Zona arancione e gialla, novità regioni da 24 gennaio
Quirinale, Renzi: "Riccardi non ha nessuna possibilità" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza