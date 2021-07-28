Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:17
Stonebranch Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit for SaaS Security and Availability

28 luglio 2021 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Certification affirms Stonebranch's ongoing commitment to protect customer data and assure availability.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced that the Stonebranch Universal Controller (SaaS) successfully completed its annual Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. 

Part of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, the Stonebranch Universal Controller is a centralized command-center for IT orchestration and automation.

Conducted by Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors over a six-month observation period, the audit confirms the security and availability of the cloud-based Stonebranch Universal Controller, as defined by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA):

"Data security is a key business challenge for enterprises worldwide, and we are pleased to offer our customers the peace of mind provided by SOC 2 Type 2 certification," said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. "Customers can trust our API- and agent-based integrations to safely orchestrate their IT operations and break down data silos."

Current and prospective Stonebranch customers may request the official 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 report from their account manager.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

Media contact:Scott Davisscott.davis@stonebranch.com

