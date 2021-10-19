Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:20
comunicato stampa

Stonebranch Named a Value Leader in the EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4, 2021

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EMA stack ranks the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) in the report's most prestigious category, representing a cross-section of high product strength and cost-efficiency.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that it has been named a Value Leader in the EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4, 2021. The report is published every two years and represents a detailed analysis developed from end-user interviews, a comprehensive six-hundred-point survey, and one-on-one product demonstrations.

"Being recognized as a Value Leader after such a rigorous vetting process is quite an honor," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "It's clear that our strategy to make the UAC available via SaaS and on-premises deployment options and our focus on empowering end-users to automate and orchestrate any third-party solution has been received well by the market. Of course, our dedicated customers are as much to thank as our visionary team."

"Stonebranch has enhanced their product significantly since 2019, including new self-service features, data-pipeline orchestration functionality, and expanded integration capabilities with third-party applications and platforms in the cloud," said Dan Twing, President and COO of Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "Their dedication to improving their product solidified their ranking as a Value Leader for the 2021 report."

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) enables workload automation and job scheduling capabilities across hybrid IT environments. By centralizing the management of workloads across on-premises, cloud, and containerized microservices, enterprises gain the ability to scale their automation programs. The UAC empowers developers, data teams, and IT operations groups to collaborate within a single platform while increasing observability, auditing, and compliance capabilities.

In 2021, the EMA is the only objective third-party analyst firm to create a holistic stack-ranking of the products and solutions in the workload automation space.

Read the EMA Radar Report for Workload Automation Q4, 2021, courtesy of Stonebranch.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

About the EMA Radar Report

The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.

Press Contact:Scott DavisVice President of Global Marketing scott.davis@stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg  

in Evidenza