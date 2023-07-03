Cerca nel sito
 
Stop France protests spreading abroad says Tajani

03 luglio 2023 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

European countries must roll out policies to avert violent protests that have swept France since police shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb last week, Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"We must prevent the violence reaching Belgium and Switzerland," Tajani told Italian state broadcaster RAI's Agora Estate political talk show.

"All French-speaking areas are in foment. We need to isolate violent elements and resolve the problems politically," Tajani added.

The protests in France were reported to have eased overnight after a call for calm from Nahel M's grandmother following the arrests of thousands of people amid widespread destruction during five nights of rioting.

France's president Emmanuel Macron was set to meet the leaders of both houses of parliament on Monday to discuss the crisis. On Tuesday, Macron will hold talks with the mayors of 220 towns and cities affected by the protests, his office said, after an emergency meeting on Sunday night with government ministers.

Macron been due to fly to Germany on Sunday for a state visit that was cancelled due to the riots Nahel M's killing in Nanterres last Tuesday.

