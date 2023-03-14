Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 11:56
comunicato stampa

StorPool Presents Enterprise-Class Storage Platform for Cloud Computing at CloudFest 2023

14 marzo 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorPool Storage will demonstrate its primary storage platform to a worldwide audience at CloudFest 2023, the world's largest cloud industry event, held March 21-23 at the Europa-Park resort and theme park in Rust, Germany, where the borders of Germany, France, and Switzerland meet.

 

 

The company will be showcasing its parallel multi-node, shared-nothing architecture built for highly automated environments dynamically provisioned with self-service UIs where thousands of users can simultaneously manage their workloads. At the PB+ scale, many environments are too complex for traditional storage solutions. StorPool's cost-effective data storage solution provides massive I/O parallelization, reliability, and low latency in a single data pool.

"Our customers like that they can use a single storage platform for all their storage needs. This allows them to simplify their IT stack, streamline operations and improve their profit margins, all while providing a service which is well above the capabilities of hyper-scalers. This is what drives their customer's loyalty and new business in a differentiated and profitable manner," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool Storage.

With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its utterly hands-off approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers' tech teams dedicate their time to the projects that aim to grow their core business.

StorPool will exhibit in booth R41. Stop by and talk with us and get your StorPool socks.

About StorPool StorageStorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients – Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031752/StorPool_Storage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storpool-presents-enterprise-class-storage-platform-for-cloud-computing-at-cloudfest-2023-301770363.html

