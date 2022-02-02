Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:23 Covid Russia oggi, record di 125.836 contagi

08:53 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 208mila nuovi contagi in 24 ore

08:50 Covid, Rasi: "A marzo basta quarantene, pandemia è ai titoli di coda"

08:33 'L'ultima cena' dei Biangardi in esposizione all'aeroporto di Roma

08:22 Whoopi Goldberg: "Olocausto non riguarda razza". Abc la sospende

08:06 Covid Francia oggi, allentate restrizioni: stop a mascherine all'aperto e limiti eventi

07:52 Olimpiadi Pechino 2022, altri 32 contagi

07:40 Verso Green pass illimitato con booster e nuove regole per Dad, oggi Cdm

23:50 Quirinale 2022, Di Battista: "C'era accordo per Belloni, poi Letta..."

23:00 Sondaggi politici, Pd cresce dopo rielezione Mattarella

22:26 Sanremo 2022, la commozione di Amadeus - Video

21:53 Sanremo 2022, Fiorello 'booster' e la gag su vaccino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

StorPool Storage announces 30% YoY growth for 2021, 92% Net Promoter Score, and major solution updates

02 febbraio 2022 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading storage software provider StorPool announces a solid 30% Year over Year revenue growth in 2021. For the past year, StorPool has solidified its place in the storage market and continued developing its platform.

StorPool Storage develops the most reliable and speedy primary storage platform that public and private cloud builders use as the foundation for their clouds. Despite the global pandemic, StorPool grew its customer base with large Cloud and Managed Services Providers. They invested in evolving their infrastructure and delivering a customer-centric storage offering ideal for companies that aim to optimise and grow their cloud services, eliminate data storage issues, or secure accelerated and reliable access to data.

In 2021, the company released version 19.3 of StorPool Storage, introducing significant changes such as a management GUI and enhanced open-source cloud computing support.

Recently, they announced the next major release, 19.4, that offers better agility and reliability, updated hardware and software compatibility, management and monitoring changes, and improvements in the native business continuity features.

For the past two years, during the global pandemic, StorPool has observed steady growth of customers and revenue and expanded their team by approximately 25% each year.

At the very end of 2021, StorPool won first place in the category "Storage Transformation Project of the Year" at the SDC awards 2021. StorPool was also recognised as a leader in Distributed Software-Defined Block Storage for enterprises, MSPs, and hosting providers by HostingAdvice.

At the end of 2020, StorPool was named Software Defined Storage (SDS) Vendor of the Year at Storage Awards. The innovative scale-up company placed first, leaving the tech giant IBM as a runner-up in this category.

"2021 was a successful year for StorPool with increased customer traction, numerous product improvements and valuable new team members joining the company.", said Boyan Ivanov, CEO & co-founder of StorPool Storage.

"Our customers' needs are evolving, and we are growing our product based on what they aim to achieve in their current projects and their visions for the future. We keep advancing StorPool Storage to meet the product maturity expectations of current and potential customers, especially power users with large-scale clouds like IT services providers and SaaS/e-commerce leaders.", added Alex Ivanov, Product Lead at StorPool Storage.

https://storpool.com/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza provider StorPool over Year revenue growth storage storage market
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
News to go
Green pass Italia, da oggi nuove norme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza