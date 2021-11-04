Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:12
comunicato stampa

Straive featured in ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center -- Customer Experience Services 2021 Global report

04 novembre 2021 | 07.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a market-leader in technology driven EdTech, content, and data solutions, has been named a contender across global geographies by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2021 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, AI & Analytics, Work from Home Services & Social Media Services, owing to its proficiency in driving business agility and operational excellence in customer support services.

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.  

As an industry leader for more than 15 years, Straive's capabilities encompass outsourcing services, comprehensive offerings, advanced delivery centers, global language capabilities, and 24/7 availability of subject matter experts. With 2,300+ support agents specialized across various disciplines and providing multi-channel support, Straive drives customer engagement efficiently across the information industry segments including publishing (scientific/professional), education, legal & tax, financial information among others. Straive's robust technology solutions suite is tailored to meet customer expectations, enhancing sales, product, and service.

On the feature, Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive, said, "The evolving digital technologies have radically transformed the ways of customer engagement. Straive's entry and feature in the ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report is a testament to our knowledge, expertise, and successful record in customer support services. A fine blend of subject matter expertise and the latest technologies—AI, ML, and Analytics have been at the center of our capabilities."

The ISG Report noted, "Straive™ is consciously working towards developing its tech-enabled customer services across various channels in order to deliver an enriched customer experience in its target market segments."

Straive has a strong and established CX practice focused on improving the customer experience, with product and technical support being one of the major offerings, along with lead generation. With more than 18,000 employees, including 2300+ dedicated customer service personnel,  and operations spread across 8 countries, the company offers digital support, back-office services, sales & marketing support along with multilingual support and content operations in more than 10 languages. Straive also has a dedicated team in its labs to foster innovation, create industry benchmarks and co-create solutions with clients.

To read the full report, Click Here

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in eight countries: Philippines, India, USA, China, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom, and the company headquarters in Singapore. 

For media queries, contact Kshitiz AhujaLead-Brand and PRkshitiz.ahuja@straive.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678685/Straive_New_Logo.jpg 

