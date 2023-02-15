Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:31
comunicato stampa

Straive's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Capabilities featured in ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Solutions and Services 2022 Report

15 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) by the leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Solutions and Services 2022 UK report and a high-ranking Contender in its US report.

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison. Its research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.

Straive's IDP capabilities are centered around its proprietary data management platform, Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP provides customizable data extraction, enrichment, transformation, and delivery modules for all kinds of data (structured, semi-structured, and unstructured). Straive's solutions employ cognitive technologies to automate data processing and deliver actionable insights from information-heavy content in any format, such as PDFs, emails, word files, annual reports, sustainability reports, scanned PDFs, images, diagrams, and more.

Straive offers a complete lifecycle of AI-led solutions, including data engineering, operations, analytics, and insights, all around a core of deep information engineering expertise to serve customers across a wide range of industries, including Information Services, BFSI, Life sciences, Retail, Logistics, Legal and more. The company has set up a dedicated R&D unit, Straive Innovation Labs, to continuously integrate next-generation solutions into its IDP offerings and co-create solutions with its customers.

On the feature, Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive, said, "With the evolution of data generation and consumption behaviors, most of the resultant content continues to remain semi-structured or unstructured. Processing this content will require a lot more investment in automated data processing with an emphasis on expertise, accuracy, and efficiency. Straive's feature in the ISG Provider Lens™ report is a testament to our IDP capabilities and data solutions that we are focused on. We will continue to innovate, excel and deliver industry-best solutions."

Straive differentiates itself by focusing on solving complex and often high-value use cases requiring specialized domain expertise. A team of SMEs, well-versed in BFSI, Capital Markets, Life sciences, Chemistry, Biomedical, Sustainability, Legal domains, and more, backs these efforts. Its multi-year expertise enables Straive to achieve a significantly higher level of automation and efficiency and leverage SDP as an enabler to drive business outcomes.

To read the full report, Click Here.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Singapore (headquarters), India, Philippines, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, and the UK.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891596/Straive_TM_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/straives-intelligent-document-processing-idp-capabilities-featured-in-isg-provider-lens-intelligent-automation-solutions-and-services-2022-report-301746005.html

in Evidenza