Venerdì 21 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:58
Stride to Net5.5G, Dive into Industry Digitalization

20 aprile 2023 | 23.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2023, Huawei held a session themed "Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth" to share technology trends and future use cases with industry partners and customers, as well as jointly discuss the development direction of Net5.5G.

Qiu Yuefeng, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said that, as digitalization gathers pace, 10 Gbps access will soon be available to every person, every family, and every organization. Net5.5G provides end-to-end technological innovations to better adapt to different service scenarios. For example, in 2C, 2H, and 2B scenarios, Net5.5G leverages a host of cutting-edge technologies, such as 800GE converged bearer network, 800GE digital private network, 800GE AI Fabric data center network (DCN), and latest-generation Wi-Fi, to deliver 10 Gbps network access anytime, anywhere.

Many bandwidth-hungry services, such as high definition (HD) videos and extended reality (XR), are emerging in 2C and 2H scenarios. To better support these new services, mobile and fixed networks are evolving towards 5.5G and F5.5, respectively, through ultra-broadband technology innovations. To keep pace, the data communication network, as a fundamental bearer network, is striding towards 800GE converged bearer network so as to deliver ultimate 10 Gbps service experience in these scenarios.

In the 2B scenario, as we dive deeper into industry digitalization, more differentiated requirements are raised for network performance. This is where Net5.5G comes in. Leveraging 800GE digital private network technology, Net5.5G can build differentiated digital service bearer networks for different industries. And empowered by latest-generation Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 7) and high-density 10GE switches, Net5.5G can bring 10 Gbps network access to all services on enterprise campus networks. With the cloudification of industry services, the application experience also relies on how fast the cloud responds to service needs. By means of 800GE AI Fabric DCN technology, Net5.5G enables real-time interaction between cloud applications and data, ensuring lossless service experience for terminal users.

Rome was not built in a day. As pointed out by Qiu Yuefeng, Net5.5G will keep on breaking through capability boundaries to better serve industry digitalization. Meanwhile, Huawei will continue to work with global industry partners to explore the development direction of Net5.5G and promote the vigorous development of Net5.5G.

At the session, many distinguished guests shared their thought-provoking insights, for example, Yang Tao, Secretary-General of the World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA); Ma Ke from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT); and Professor Fan Chun from Peking University. Together, they discussed the important role of networks in facilitating digital transformation across industries, as well as the challenges and countermeasures of data communication networks in enabling digital transformation across industries. Beyond that, they shared their outlook and suggestions for the development of the data communication industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059739/Qiu_Yuefeng_Vice_President_Huawei_Data_Communication.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stride-to-net5-5g-dive-into-industry-digitalization-301803629.html

