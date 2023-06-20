Strong ties with US boost Italy's role in Europe - minister

In a "complex" world, an increasingly strong relationship with the United States bolsters Italy's clout in Europe, economy minster Giancarlo Giorgetti told a US business association in Milan on Monday.

Ever-stronger ties between Italy and the United States can be "decisive", Giorgetti told the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy's annual meeting.

"It's complex situation, the world is changing," Giorgetti said.

"Italy can play a role, not just as Italy but also in Europe, due to its relations with the US," Giorgetti stated.