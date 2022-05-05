Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:30 Al via 'Passi di Salute', il cammino che sfida la spondiloartrite

15:10 Raid Pavia-Venezia motonautica, Montavoci, Poma e Ghedina presentano 70a edizione

14:34 Energia, buono 60 euro una tantum per abbonamento trasporti pubblici: bozza dl aiuti

14:18 Reggina, arrestato il presidente Gallo

14:05 Peste suina, Coldiretti: primo caso a Roma, intervenire subito

13:39 Ucraina, Russia: "Armi Nato a Kiev allungano la guerra"

13:36 Ucraina, Russia annulla parata 9 maggio a Luhansk e Donetsk

13:35 Elezioni Palermo, Lagalla: "Io il candidato di Cuffaro e Dell'Utri? Macchina del fango..."

13:21 Obbligo mascherina Campania, pronta ordinanza per negozi e supermercati

13:08 SquisITA, al via da Torino il tour di Metro per valorizzare i prodotti locali

13:04 Mascherina al lavoro: cosa dicono Bassetti, Gismondo, Viola

12:38 Ucraina, Di Maio: "Azione corale Ue per ravvivare negoziati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Study Reveals Massive Incentive to Activate Unused Data

05 maggio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Data drives revenue for 96% of enterprises, exposing untapped potential of datasets isolated from the cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data is being put to work. Nearly every large enterprise is using data to increase revenue. But even so, value is being left on the table. According to a new report conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by WANdisco, 96% of data executives have used data to create new revenue streams, but only 20% are using all of their data; it grows too quickly for them to handle and gets trapped on premise and at the edge.

"Just bits and pieces of enterprise data are turning into tangible results. So can you imagine what would happen if every last data point was put to use? We wouldn't be talking about upticks in revenue, we'd be talking about entire industries getting flipped upside down," said David Richards, co-founder and CEO of WANdisco. "The blockers are clear, but if enterprises can start removing them, the effects could be startling."

The Data Activation Report surveyed 450 senior data leaders–Vice Presidents and above–at enterprises with at least 1,000 employees across the US, UK, and Germany. Respondents were asked about where they stand in their efforts to turn data into something actionable.

Additional key findings include:

"To understand and act on your data, it has to be in the cloud. All the big companies are finding ways to get at least some of their data there, but it's not happening at scale. It's certain applications here and there, not every data point generated across the enterprise," Richards continued. "It's so early. We're just now starting to see companies chip away at these roadblocks and activate their data sitting on premise. The data-driven value generated to date is going to feel like a grain of sand compared to the beach we'll be sitting on in ten years."

To learn more about what WANdisco is doing to unleash data at scale, visit WANdisco.com. For a full breakdown of the report findings and methodology, see here

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss or disruption. WANdisco activates data to power AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. To learn more, visit www.wandisco.com.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for WANdisco

wandisco@launchsquad.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
drives revenue Study Reveals massive incentive ricavo revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
Napoli, troppo accessi al Cardarelli: 25 medici minacciano dimissioni
News to go
Pmi, incentivi per investimenti sostenibili: domande dal 18 maggio
News to go
Champions League, la finale sarà Liverpool-Real Madrid
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Il giorno della liberazione è vicino"
News to go
Messina, sbarca dalla Calabria con 10 kg di droga: arrestato corriere
News to go
In Europa crescono obesità e sovrappeso, Oms lancia allarme
News to go
Pedopornografia, in 2021 casi cresciuti del 47%: 10-13 anni età più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
News to go
Ucraina, Stati Ue chiedono più tempo per ok a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Covid, allarme a Pechino: chiuse oltre 40 stazioni metropolitana
News to go
Mascherine sul lavoro, obbligo fino al 30 giugno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza