Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:39 Fiorello, esordio di 'Viva Rai2' tra 'agenda' Meloni e Lillo ambientalista

09:12 Hawaii, enormi flussi di lava dal vulcano Mauna Loa - Video

09:11 Terremoto oggi alle Eolie, nuova scossa davanti a Stromboli

08:56 Blitz in ospedali e Rsa, scoperti 165 medici e infermieri irregolari

08:20 Ucraina, Kherson colpita da Russia 46 volte in un giorno

08:12 Manovra 2023, da tetto contante a soglia Pos: gli 'appunti' del premier Meloni

08:03 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: "Francesca Fagnani coconduttrice di una serata"

07:29 Pnrr, Csel: "Al mondo delle ferrovie oltre il 50% del Fondo opere indifferibili per compensare rincari"

07:25 Ucraina, "stupro usato come arma guerra da soldati Russia": la denuncia

23:27 Vaccino covid, Burioni: "E' il farmaco più sicuro, bugie novax su morti giovani"

22:35 Memo Remigi a Non è l'Arena: "La verità sulle accuse di molestie"

21:54 Mondiali 2022, Inghilterra batte Senegal 3-0: ai quarti contro la Francia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Stunning new acquisition for ever-expanding Icelandic hotel operator

05 dicembre 2022 | 09.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Legendary Hotels and Resorts unveil plans for 50-room hotel, set in a stunning Portuguese National Park

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Icelandic hotel operator, Legendary Hotels and Resorts, are delighted to announce their latest international acquisition - a large, 50-room hotel, situated in a truly picturesque location, within a stunning Portuguese National Park.

The hotel will be upgraded to a high standard using finance from several major retail investors, allowing each of these to obtain a golden visa, and become a citizen of Portugal after a period of five years has elapsed. The Portuguese 'golden visa' programme is one of only a handful of European Union 'residency to citizenship' programmes in existence, and is scheduled to run until at least the end of 2023, as per parliamentary voting that took place in November, 2022.

Dmitrijs Stals, CEO at Legendary Hotels and Resorts, said:"We believe that the scheme is a win-win for all parties involved. The local municipality will enjoy all the benefits and comforts of a modern city hotel, including the creation of numerous job opportunities for local people, we will add a beautiful new commercial property to our already impressive portfolio, and investors will receive their golden visas and - potentially - Portuguese passports for a contribution of as little as €280,000 each. We're busy making plans to ensure that the hotel's guests will have a wonderful stay there when the facility opens, as is the priority with all of our projects."

Legendary Hotels and Resorts have recently announced ambitious plans to open 12 hotels, with more than 1000 rooms, across Iceland by the end of 2025. The forward-thinking company is also exploring multiple additional opportunities around the globe.

Their most recent acquisition is a jewel tucked away in the stunning national park of Serra da Estrela, in Portugal, close to the tourist town of Celorico da eira. After extensive renovations have taken place, the hotel will be renamed 'the Legendary Serra Hotel', with rooms upgraded to 4-star standard, alongside a beautiful spa area. Watch this space for another exciting development from Legendary Hotels and Resorts.

Media Contact:Madara Kviesite, +3544499999, madara@legendaryhotels.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937724/Legendary_Hotels_and_Resorts_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stunning-new-acquisition-for-ever-expanding-icelandic-hotel-operator-301694366.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza set in a stunning Portuguese national park for ever expanding Icelandic hotel hotel albergo
Vedi anche
News to go
Disoccupazione, Cgia: "Nel 2023 Roma, Napoli e Caserta le più colpite"
News sto go
Sciopero benzinai, stop dal 13 al 16 dicembre
News to go
Covid e chiesa, tornano acquasantiere e segno pace
News to go
Ucraina, "Europa vivrà senza petrolio Russia"
News to go
Maltempo Calabria, tromba d'aria nel crotonese
News to go
Iran annuncia abolizione della polizia morale
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bolletta gas torna ad aumentare
News to go
Roma, scoperta spedizione di fauna e flora in via di estinzione
News to go
Iran, demolita la casa dell'atleta Elnaz Rekabi
News to go
Cremlino: "Non accetteremo price cap su petrolio russo"
News to go
Ischia, Legnini: "54 famiglie zona rossa non hanno voluto lasciare case"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza