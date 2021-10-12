Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:10 Comunali Roma, Conte: "Al ballottaggio voterò Gualtieri"

19:52 La Regina Elisabetta per la prima volta in pubblico con il bastone

19:35 Terrorismo, Cassazione conferma condanna a 6 anni per Manni di Avanguardia Ordinovista

19:04 M5S, Raggi: "Nessuna corrente, basta strumentalizzazioni"

19:04 Pensioni, Inps: ecco l'alternativa a quota 41 e quota 100

18:34 Roma, Michetti: "Task force per ripulire la città, è priorità"

18:33 Michetti: "Capitale non può più vivere in questo degrado"

18:23 Calcio: Wenger (Fifa), 'segnalazione automatica fuorigioco possibile da Qatar 2022'

18:14 Stefano Cilio e il disco d'oro, un italiano alla conquista dell'Austria

18:00 I 70 anni di Elettronica all'insegna di ricerca e innovazione

17:58 Meningite, come e perché è importante la prevenzione

17:48 Milano Wine Week 2021: i numeri di un'edizione straordinaria

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone

12 ottobre 2021 | 19.23
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter's electric heavy-lift drone VoloDrone conducted its first public flight today at ITS World Congress 2021. Together with the international logistics leader DB Schenker, Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), demonstrated VoloDrone's seamless integration into the logistics supply chain with an end-to-end cargo transport demonstration. The partners showed their significant progress together since DB Schenker became a strategic investor of Volocopter in early 2020.

The 3-minute test flight took off at 3:02 p.m at homePORT Hamburg and reached a maximum altitude of 22 meters. For this delivery simulation, the electric heavy-lift utility drone was equipped with a load-box in between its landing gear. First, the demonstration teams secured a Euro-pallet sized load to the box under the VoloDrone, followed by a smooth take-off. After this, the aircraft brought the payload to a DB Schenker Cargo Bike and landed safely. Once the payload was transferred successfully, the Cargo Bike delivered its cargo to the final destination under the area's park deck, marking the completion of the entirely electric, multimodal last-mile delivery.

"This first public VoloDrone flight is a strong sign for Volocopter´s leading position in the UAM industry. We are the only UAM company offering solutions for passengers and goods that are flying fully scaled and publicly around the world," says Florian Reuter, Volocopter CEO. "Our VoloDrone will make existing logistics processes more robust, efficient, and sustainable. DB Schenker is an invaluable partner in our endeavor to untap the massive potential of our VoloDrone's logistics use cases."

Erik Wirsing, Vice President Global Innovation at DB Schenker, comments, "With the VoloDrone flight today, we were able to publicly demonstrate our successful collaboration and the impressive progress on DB Schenker's innovation and sustainability roadmap for cleaner logistics. Volocopter has proven again that they are the ideal partner for DB Schenker's ambition to rethink global supply chains and bring transport logistics to the next dimension for our customers while saving emissions."

The demonstration in Hamburg builds upon the foundations of the static proof of concept (PoC) the partners conducted in July this year in Stuttgart. It laid out a blueprint of how to implement VoloDrone operations in logistics facilities globally.

The VoloDrone is an uncrewed, fully electric utility drone designed to carry any of the six International Organization for Standardization (ISO) pallet sizes, weighing up to 200 kilograms, over a 40-kilometer range. As one member of Volocopter's robust UAM aircraft portfolio for transporting passengers (VoloCity and VoloConnect) and goods in cities, the VoloDrone is positioned to be deployed where conventional transport options reach their limits. In addition to developing the aircraft, Volocopter is organizing the physical (VoloPorts) and digital (VoloIQ) infrastructure to support these services, which are set to launch in the next 2-3 years. VoloIQ serves as the digital backbone for operations.

The VoloDrone's first flight took place in 2019. Since then, regular flight tests have been conducted at various airfields in Germany. The drone itself is 9.15 meters in diameter, 2.15 meters tall, and has a 600-kilogram maximum take-off weight (MTOW). Future VoloDrone operations will be fully electric with autonomous beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) capabilities.

About Volocopter

Volocopter is building the world's first sustainable and scalable urban air mobility business to bring affordable air taxi services for goods and people to megacities worldwide. Volocopter leads and cooperates with partners in infrastructure, operations, and air traffic management to build the ecosystem necessary to "Bring Urban Air Mobility to Life." Volocopter has 400 employees in offices in Bruchsal, Munich, and Singapore. The company has raised a total of €322 million in equity form investors including Daimler, Geely, DB Schenker, BlackRock, and Intel Capital amongst others. www.volocopter.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626551/Volocopter_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658358/VoloDrone.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN37064 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Ambiente Ambiente Energia Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza DB Schenker became became a strategic investor DB Schenker Volocopter
Vedi anche
News to go
Whirlpool, lavoratori ancora in piazza a Roma
News to go
Catania, tratta persone e sfruttamento prostituzione: 9 arresti
News to go
Scontri a Roma, Mattarella: "Molto turbati, non preoccupati"
News to go
Green pass Italia, conto alla rovescia per obbligo sul lavoro
News to go
Covid, italiani ancora incerti su ripresa economica
News to go
Green pass Italia obbligatorio sul lavoro, quanto dura con tampone
News to go
Covid, bollettino 11 ottobre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio e sport, aggiornate linee guida
News to go
Scure su Partite Iva, oltre 300mila sparite in era covid
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Fuori dal tunnel in primavera"
News to go
Draghi alla Cgil, Landini: "Visita molto importante"
News to go
Appalti truccati, ai domiciliari consigliere regionale Campania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza